Two Offensive Starters Miss Wednesday Practice for Saints
The New Orleans Saints will have a new head coach on the sideline when they face the Atlanta Falcons during Week 10. The Saints will also need to replace former 4-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
But on offense, the Saints may also have to overcome multiple starters sidelined in Week 10.
Wide receiver Chris Olave and guard Lucas Patrick were not on the field at practice Wednesday. Olave is dealing with a concussion while Patrick has an ankle injury.
Olave was expected to miss Wednesday's practice and probably won't practice the entire week. During Week 9, he left the field on a backboard and cart after suffering an illegal hit to the head from Carolina Panthers defensive back Xavier Woods.
This was the second concussion Olave has been diagnosed with this season. He also suffered a concussion in Week 6.
Concussions have been an issue for Olave throughout his three-year NFL career. He missed games after head injuries in 2022 and 2023.
In eight games this season, Olave has 32 catches for 400 yards and 1 touchdown.
Patrick has started seven games this season. He also left Week 9 because of injury.
Rotowire reported Patrick exited due to a calf ailment. The Saints official injury report Wednesday listed Patrick with an ankle injury.
Along with those two offensive starters, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and rookie cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry didn't practice Wednesday. Wilson has a shoulder injury while McKinstry is dealing with a hamstring concern.
Five other Saints players -- defensive back J.T. Gray, cornerback Rico Payton, running back Jamaal Williams, defensive tackle John Ridgeway, and defensive back Will Harris -- were limited in practice Wednesday.
Four other New Orleans players were on the injury report but fully practiced. Those players included quarterback Derek Carr, running back Alvin Kamara, interior lineman Shane Lemieux and linebacker Nephi Sewell.
Quarterbacks popping up on the injury report is always noteworthy. But Carr doesn't appear to have an injury. He was listed with an illness Wednesday yet still fully practiced.