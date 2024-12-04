Chris Simms Predicts Falcons 2024 Collapse to Continue
The Atlanta Falcons hold the tiebreaker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of their season sweep in the rivalry. That's why, despite a 3-game losing streak, the Falcons remain in first place at 6-6.
The Buccaneers have won two straight but if the playoffs started today, they would not be in the tournament. Tampa Bay currently holds the No. 8 seed in the NFC.
However, the tiebreaker will obviously only come into play for the Falcons and Buccaneers if they each finish with the same record.
NBC football analyst Chris Simms explained on Dec. 4 that he doesn't see that happening. Simms predicted the Buccaneers to win the NFC South.
"I feel like I would go with the Bucs, I feel like the Bucs have a little more talent on their football team, I guess on the defensive side of the ball," Simms said. "Their offense has the ability to be a little more explosive, I think, than Atlanta, especially with these two running backs and what they're doing in Tampa Bay."
Simms didn't appear to be super confident in predicting the Buccaneers to capture the NFC South for a fourth consecutive year. But when pushed to pick either Tampa Bay or Atlanta, Simms selected the former.
While Simms' prediction should be disappointing for Atlanta fans, it's not shocking based on how the Falcons have played in their past three games. They lost three straight after starting 6-3 and have completely lost the cushion they had in the division race.
But what might be most distressing about Simms' NFC South projection is the reason why. The Falcons brought in quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason to have a more stable and explosive offense. Yet, Simms still gives the Buccaneers an edge in that area.
The Falcons should also have a dynamic duo in running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. But on Dec. 4, Simms raved about the Buccaneers running backs -- Bucky Irving and Rachaad White -- not Robinson and Allgeier.
The schedule was the other main reason Simms gave the Buccaneers an edge in the NFC South race. Tampa Bay faces four opponents with losing records while the Falcons will visit the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders in the final five weeks of the regular season.