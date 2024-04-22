‘Sad How it Ended’: Falcons Coach Jimmy Lake’s Controversial Washington Exit
Former Washington Huskies LB Zion Tupuola-Fetui peruses the hallways of the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, before doing a double take.
It’s Feb. 27, and Tupuola-Fetui is two days away from taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for perhaps the biggest job interview he’ll ever have – the NFL Combine.
As he scans the numerous pathways inside the convention center, Tupuola-Fetui thinks he spots a familiar face – Jimmy Lake, his former head coach at the University of Washington and the new defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.
Lake didn’t make the trip to Indianapolis for the Combine. Tupuola-Fetui, still thinking he’d seen Lake, didn’t say anything.
In some world, perhaps Lake would’ve been there supporting Tupuola-Fetui, watching as one of his players grew closer to fulfilling their dreams.
But it’s not this one.
***
On Nov. 6, 2021, Lake led Washington into a home contest against No. 4 Oregon. Halfway through the first quarter, the Huskies, already holding a 7-3 advantage, returned a kickoff to the 25-yard line.
After the tackle, Washington walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai entered a four-second spat with a pair of Oregon players that included jawing and shoving.
Lake rushed to the scene. Standing in front of Fuavai, Lake extended his arms and sent him the other way. Two days later, Lake was suspended for a week without pay by Washington due to the altercation.
Just six days after his suspension, Lake was fired, prematurely ending his two-year tenure with a 7-6 record already cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the 2020 campaign.
It was a program-altering shift, all because of actions stemming from a four-second outburst and subsequent distrust from Washington leadership surrounding the program’s future.
“I remember it was all just kind of abrupt,” tight end Devin Culp told All Falcons at the Combine. “A little bit sad, because he did care about our program and our team an immense amount. And so, I know it was just a really hard break for him.”
Culp committed to Washington when Lake was still the defensive coordinator. After incumbent head coach Chris Petersen stepped down following the 2019 season, Lake was promoted, giving Culp a firsthand look at how he goes about establishing culture.
The culture Lake built was similar to that of Petersen’s, a strong unit players enjoyed being in. Success followed initially for the Huskies, going 3-1 during Lake’s first season, but it quickly dissipated as they slumped to a 4-5 record before his firing.
Still, before the altercation, Lake’s future in Seattle didn’t appear gloomy.
Defensive back Dominique Hampton shared a particularly strong relationship with Lake, who played safety at Eastern Washington University from 1995 to 1998 and specializes in coaching the secondary.
During his recruitment process, Hampton fought between staying close to his Glendale, Arizona, roots and going to a place better suited for his development.
He chose the latter, in large part because of Lake. Seeing his lead recruiter, coordinator and head coach get fired in such short order left an emotional mark on Hampton.
“It was tough just losing the coach that brought me into the university,” Hampton said. “It was definitely groundbreaking when he did get fired.”
Perhaps the most difficult part of the situation for Washington’s players was their perception of the incident differed from that of the university’s decision makers.
A complicated split ensued – one that ultimately saw Lake receive his entire $9.9 million buyout after the university didn’t push to fire him for cause.
More pressing, Lake’s reputation, at least in the immediate aftermath, took a significant external hit that rendered him out of football entirely in 2022.
“I think some things were made a bigger deal than what they were,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “And so the handling of the situation really villainized him I felt. So, when it came time for him and UW to separate, it seemed very messy.”
Once fired, Lake went relatively private, battling through his situation while the team progressed forward. Tupuola-Fetui was, naturally, focused on adjusting to new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s scheme more than maintaining a relationship with Lake.
Communication, the stalwart of strong relationships, was gone.
“There was kind of bad stuff going on for him to leave, and so he might have gone radio silent on a couple of us,” Tupuola-Fetui said
***
After news broke of Lake’s firing, Tupuola looked down at his phone to see a mass text message sent from Lake.
“I love you guys,” Lake said.
The feeling was largely reciprocated from those within the locker room. Still, efforts for an immediate conversation were a one-way street.
“I think if you wanted to have that one on one conversation, it was up to you to reach out to him,” Tupuola-Fetui said.
As time passed, Lake re-entered his players’ lives.
When Tupuola-Fetui’s father passed away in late October, Lake texted him, sending his condolences. Tupuola-Fetui said Lake has reached out multiple times.
And while Lake disappeared after his firing, he returned right when Tupuola-Fetui needed him most.
“I know he was really there for Zion a lot,” Culp said.
Culp had similarly positive interactions with Lake, who wished him a happy birthday and congratulated him on the Huskies’ stout 2023 season, which included a 14-1 record, PAC-12 title and spot in the national championship game.
Lake is regarded as being highly loyal, something considered rare amongst coaches in football’s modern era. He’s sincere and genuine, taking a vested interest in his players as people first and foremost.
Culp said these traits never left.
“He was always there for us if we needed it, kind of like one on one and shoot us a text,” Culp said. “He's a good guy. I got nothing but love and respect for Coach Lake.”
Tupuola-Fetui, almost word-for-word, echoed Culp’s feelings.
“I got nothing but love in my heart for Lake and our time together,” Tupuola-Fetui said.
Tight end Jack Westover had his life positively altered by Lake in 2020.
Westover, who walked onto the team in 2018 but played in all-13 games as a fullback in 2019, remained without a scholarship entering Lake’s first season.
After just two games, that changed. Westover developed into an honorable mention All-PAC-12 selection this past season while posting 45 receptions, fourth-most by a tight end in program history.
Lake didn’t recruit Westover to the program, but he played a key role in keeping him there – and ultimately became a figure Westover looked up to.
“I love Jimmy,” Westover said. “He was a really good guy to me and is one of the coaches you can actually have a conversation with and be friendly with, and you don't see that a lot from head coaches.
“So, I have a lot of respect for him. It didn't go the way we wanted, and a lot of different variables went into that, but super appreciative for my time.”
Westover said he’s run into Lake a couple of times outside of football, resulting in “super friendly” interactions.
Some of the last holdovers from Lake’s era in Seattle are now gone. His departure paved the way for DeBoer to bring the program back to prominence. But for the players, reminiscing on Lake’s tumultuous tenure comes with mixed emotions.
“I don't think anyone really had any bad blood,” Culp said, “but it was still just kind of sad to see how it all ended like that.”
***
Lake has never been an NFL defensive coordinator, but he’s no stranger to coaching at the sport’s highest level.
From 2007 to 2011, Lake was a defensive backs coach, spending four of those five seasons working alongside now-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Schematically, Lake runs a multi-front defense with an emphasis on the secondary playing three-deep zones, something he pulled from his time at Eastern Washington when the Eagles were the lone team conducting that concept in the Big Sky Conference.
In Atlanta, Lake said he plans on running a 3-4 defense, placing an emphasis on fixing an edge rushing core that took a step forward last season but remains a question mark.
Tupuola-Fetui was once the answer for Lake. In 2020, he was a first-team All-PAC-12 selection and an AP third-team All-American after collecting seven sacks and three forced fumbles in four games.
By all accounts, Lake’s scheme proved beneficial for generating an exterior pass rush.
“I really enjoyed being in that defense, that scheme,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “He's a brilliant football mind.”
During Lake’s tenure, Washington became known for producing highly coveted defensive backs, be it Kevin King, Sidney Jones IV, Byron Murphy or several others a part of the extensive list.
Hampton committed to play safety under Lake’s guidance. He played in a variety of roles and schemes across his six seasons in Seattle, the final two of which were spent without Lake.
But Hampton pulled some of his most valuable lessons from the times he and Lake shared.
“Coach Lake taught me a lot about the match-three defense, playing high-to-low,” Hampton said. “A lot of things stick in my head that other coaches don't even have to mention to me, because he's routinely beaten that into your mind.
“Like, ‘You're gonna have to play high to low on this concept to protect this guy,’ and do different things like that. So it sticks with me to this day.”
Lake presents himself as approachable, and while he’s compassionate, he demands respect. He’s also stern on fostering a competitive environment, sparked by his personality, which multiple players described as fiery.
“Playing under Coach Lake was an amazing experience,” Culp said. “He brought a lot of experience from his NFL background. He's a really fierce competitor. So, he really drilled into us the importance of competing.”
Lake was an undersized, yet intelligent player in his days on the gridiron, earning many of the names often given to future coaches – tough, a film junkie and an extra coach on the field were among those mentioned by his college defensive coordinator, Jerry Graybeal.
Those values carry over into his coaching style; he’s armed with the unique perspective of a former player and long-time coach, and knows how to convey messages that keep players engaged amidst an ever-growing list of potential distraction.
“He was really big on protecting the team, first and foremost,” Culp said. “He taught us about how to keep the inside, the inside, and how to block out the outside noise. So I'm extremely grateful for Coach Lake and all the good qualities that he left with us.”
There were lessons learned, techniques taught and memories made – but ultimately, a quick, unceremonious exit.
Still, Lake is remembered fondly.
“Our time together, nothing bad to say,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “He instilled me with confidence, his scheme was wonderful for me and I still got love in my heart for him.”
***
The Falcons didn’t meet with any of the above-mentioned players at the NFL Combine nor did they have any reported workouts in the lead-up to Thursday’s draft.
Only one player – UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who medically retired under the guidance of Lake’s staff at Washington – with direct ties to Lake formally met with the Falcons throughout the pre-draft process.
Latu dubbed Lake a “great coach,” and the unanimous All-American remains in play for Atlanta at No. 8 overall.
But otherwise, Lake spent much of his first month preparing his defense and watching film on both prospective players and those already on Atlanta’s roster.
As such, he hadn’t spoken with any of his prior players during the pre-draft process with nearly a month and a half left. Still, there’s interest for some former Huskies in reuniting with Lake.
“I've definitely thought about the possibility,” Culp said. “It'd be really cool because we have a great relationship. Obviously, he's more on the defensive side of things, but he's always been there for me and my family.”
Hampton concurred, saying he’d be open to playing for Lake. Whether either of them – or any other Huskies – ultimately do remains to be seen.
For Lake, Atlanta serves as a fresh start nearly, some 2,600 miles away from his nightmares in Seattle.
His past relationships still exist. He feels them, as do his players. But still, the messy breakup in 2021 weighs on the minds of those involved.
Now, Lake is set to enter a world of unknown – a new city, new players and new opportunity to call plays as an NFL defensive coordinator, which he previously said was a dream of his.
But regardless of the outcome, more eyes are on Lake’s performance than the collective group standing inside the walls of Flowery Branch – his old family remains invested at each stop, monitoring for better or worse whether grass truly is greener on the other side.
“It’ll be interesting to watch what happens in Atlanta,” Tupuola-Fetui said.