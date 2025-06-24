Falcons Fans Put Danny Kanell on Blast After His 2025 Team Prediction
The Atlanta Falcons hope they have the roster to post their first winning season since 2017 this year. But CBS Sports' Danny Kanell isn't convinced that they don't.
The football analyst and former quarterback was critical of the Falcons roster building this offseason and hyped their schedule as difficult. As a result, he sees the team falling back, record wise, from where they were in 2024.
"So Falcons fans may not like this, I have them at 7-10, which is a game worst than they were last year. But if you remember last year, they started out 6-3 with Kirk Cousins as the starter, including a game where he had an overtime win against those Bucs where he threw for 500 yards," Kanell said on CBS HQ. "The schedule is not favorable early. The Bucs, they're going to be underdogs. Vikings, they're going to be underdogs on the road. Panthers is a game they have to have.
"Then they play against the Commanders. We talked about Jayden Daniels and that Washington team that looks really good. There's a chance that they could be 1-3.
"I think that's the most likely scenario. Then the Bills come, it doesn't get any easier from there."
Kanell didn't address any specific offseason moves the Falcons made. But he doesn't see what the team did this spring as having much of an impact.
"I think this roster hasn't been upgraded significant enough," Kanell added. "You've got a young quarterback, first year starting. There's some question marks around him.
"I think it could be a little bit of a bumpy ride for the Falcons this season."
As Kanell predicted, Falcons fans didn't take kindly to his prediction.
Some Atlanta sports fans minimized Kanell, who is usually more of a college football analyst, for not having a relevant opinion. Others called out Kanell for having a bias opinion because the Falcons cut him at the end of the 2000 season.
Kanell went 0-2 with a 49.5% completion percentage, six touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight appearances over two seasons in Atlanta.
My biggest gripe with Kanell's analysis on the 2025 Falcons is his claim that there's question marks around quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
It's fine to have doubts about the young quarterback. There's no guarantee Penix develops into a franchise quarterback. But Bijan Robinson and Drake London are two awesome young playmakers and Darnell Mooney along with Kyle Pitts are great secondary options.
The Falcons also have the potential to have an above average offensive line again.
Is center Drew Dalman leaving in free agency one Falcons offensive question mark Kanell was referring to? Dalman is a loss, but veteran Ryan Neuzil, who started eight games in 2024, is going to replace him.
The Minnesota Vikings, who the Falcons play in Week 2 and Kanell appears to assume will beat Atlanta, have a much bigger question mark on offense with inexperienced signal-caller J.J. McCarthy.
Kanell's final record prediction for the Falcons isn't outrageous. If the rookie edge rushers don't develop and Penix isn't more consistent than Cousins, then another losing season is possible.
Falcons fans, though, seemed to take issue with Kanell's explanation to his prediction.