Day 3 Linebackers Atlanta Falcons could Target in NFL Draft
Of the glaring needs on defense for the Atlanta Falcons, inside linebacker moved down the list with the signing of Divine Deablo in free agency. That said, the Falcons could still go with a player on Day 3 to help add to the room with Troy Andersen and his unreliable health entering the final year of his contract.
We take a look at some players the Falcons could target in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.
Kobe King 6’1, 236, 4.63 (Penn State)
Kaden Elliss's presence makes King's drafting a possibility. Old school in his approach, King gets downhill to strike an opponent and would let Elliss freelance more. He drives through the target with a quick wrap and stop.
As a two-down linebacker, the Penn State standout absolutely wrecks the run game. The Falcons need a hammer as an inside linebacker. Andersen for all of his physical ability and talent, cannot stay healthy. Injuries continue to rob him of game time.
Nick Martin 5’11 ½”, 221, 4.53 (Oklahoma State)
At first look, Martin's height and frame doesn't wow anyone. Standing just under six-feet tall and 221 pounds, Martin defies preconceptions. With the ability to make plays across the field, he brings the range that the Falcons could definitely use.
The range and fluidity in his cover abilities is augmented by a knack for blitzing. He had 140 tackles and six sacks in 2023. He missed time last season with a knee injury, but he was healthy enough at the NFL Combine to rip off a 4.53 forty.
Atlanta needs to get faster at linebacker. Ignore the size drawbacks and look at what you can see as a versatile player. Martin reminds many of current Detroit Lion and former OSU teammate Malcolm Rodriguez.
Teddye Buchanan 6’2, 233, 4.60 (Cal)
Despite giving up 90 pounds to most guards, Buchanan will attempt to engage blockers with force with strong, fast hands to disengage. Buchanan can play inside, outside, and edge, giving him versatility similar to Elliss.
He was at UC Davis for four seasons before playing last year with the Cal Bears. he had 114 tackles and five sacks in his lone season with a P5 program.
Buchanan profiles a three-down linebacker. On passing downs, the Cal standout will stay hip-to-hip with tight ends. Meanwhile, he will flare out to the flat to cover even the shiftiest running back.
On paper, the Falcons look relatively set at linebacker headed into 2025. However, Andersen has battled injuries his entire career, and 2024 fifth-round draft pick JD Bertrand shouldn’t be guaranteed a roster spot.
Without a third and a fifth-round pick, the Falcons might not be able to add to the linebacker room this NFL Draft, but if they do, keep an eye on these three players on Day 3.