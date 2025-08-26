Former Atlanta Falcons QB Cut Ahead of NFL 53-Man Roster Deadline
Atlanta Falcons 2022 third-round quarterback Desmond Ridder has experienced stints with three different teams since the Falcons gave up on him as a potential franchise signal-caller. Ridder will be looking for a fourth new team before the 2025 NFL season.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the Cincinnati Bengals are releasing Ridder as part of their roster cuts. NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 pm ET Tuesday.
Ridder joined the Bengals just before training camp on July 20. Last season, he spent training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and dressed in six games for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ex-Falcons' Desmond Ridder Seeking Another New Start After Bengals Cut
Similar to Michael Penix Jr.'s rookie season, Ridder received his first chance to start in December of his rookie season. Ridder then entered the next offseason as the team's starting quarterback.
The third-round quarterback showcased efficiency at times. In Week 1 of 2023, he completed 15 of 18 passes. During Week 5, Ridder had a 75.7% completion percentage with 329 yards.
But he often struggled with turnovers, particularly in the red zone. In 15 games, the signal-caller had 12 interceptions and 12 fumbles during 2023. He matched that with only 12 passing touchdowns.
Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith benched Ridder twice during that season. The team posted a 6-7 record with Ridder as its starting quarterback.
The failure of the Falcons to turn Ridder into a franchise quarterback heavily influence where the organization is today. The Falcons fired Smith after Ridder's first year as a starter. The team then double-dipped at quarterback the following offseason with Penix and Kirk Cousins.
A day after officially signing Cousins to a four-year, $180 million in March 2024, the Falcons traded Ridder to the Cardinals for wide receiver Rondale Moore.
Ridder started the 2024 season on the Cardinals practice squad. The Raiders signed him to their active roster off the Arizona practice squad in October.
The 25-year-old quarterback made one start in 2024, ironically, against the Falcons during Week 15. The Falcons won the ugly affair 15-9, with Ridder completing 23 of 39 passes for 208 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
The Atlanta defense also sacked Ridder three times, and the Falcons blocked a punt in the victory, which proved to be Cousins' last start of 2024.
Penix enters 2025 as the team's starting quarterback, and the Falcons are hoping for a much better season from the southpaw signal-caller than what they received from Ridder in his second season.
Meanwhile, Ridder will be trying to catch on to another practice squad. NFL teams will begin filling those out Tuesday night and into Wednesday.
Overall, Ridder is 8-10 as an NFL starter during his career. He averaged 7 yards per pass with a 64% completion percentage, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 19 games for the Falcons.