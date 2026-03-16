Michael Penix Is Done as a Starter for Falcons, ESPN Asks Overreaction or No?

The Atlanta Falcons made waves last week when they signed former $212 million man, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as a free agent. The Miami Dolphins benched Tagovailoa for the last three games of the season and are taking on a record $100 million dead cap hit, including $54 million in guaranteed salary this season.

Because of offset language in his contract, the Falcons are getting Tagovailoa for the league minimum, roughly $1.3 million. It was a stroke of luck for the Falcons to get, at worst, a competent backup for pennies on the dollar.

With incumbent starter Michael Penix Jr. rehabbing a torn ACL, the third of his career, questions over his role in 2026 have been rampant.

As part of a recent column, ESPN NFL reporter Dan Graziano took a look at some of the big moves across the NFL last week and judged whether some of the questions were overreactions or not. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in a similar situation as Penix, and addressed the future of both quarterbacks, with that of McCarthy being a bit murkier.

"Murray is very likely to end up starting ahead of McCarthy, unless a light comes on this offseason and McCarthy performs well enough in the summer to beat him out," Graziano wrote on ESPN.

He speculated that McCarthy has missed most of the last two seasons, including all of his rookie year, with injuries, and when he has played, he's looked dreadful. He threw 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, and his 72.6 passer rating was last among quarterbacks with at least 10 starts.

On the other hand, Penix has shown flashes of brilliance, especially late in games, despite inconsistencies that plagued him in 2026. He judged that relegating Penix to the bench for the rest of his career is an overreaction.

"The Atlanta story is different; my sense is the Falcons view Penix as the starter once he's healthy, and Tagovailoa is just there for coverage in case he isn't ready," Graziano concluded.

For his part, general manager Ian Cunningham told reporters last week that there would be an open competition between Penix and Tagovailoa, as there should be. Penix's 12 starts across two years aren't enough to anoint him as the starter when he's healthy.

Penix's expected availability is supposed to be nine months after his November surgery, which puts him in the neighborhood of the season opener in September. That doesn't mean he's bedridden during his nine-month recovery window, and he should be competing in training camp with Tagovailoa, even if he is limited in what he's allowed to do.

The best-case scenario for the Falcons is that Penix returns on schedule, wins the job, and owns the role of a franchise quarterback. Atlanta still has Penix on his rookie contract for two more seasons and will have to make a decision on his fifth-year option after 2026.

The long-term viability of both quarterbacks is questionable with their injury history, but Penix's career could still have an upward trajectory while Tagovailoa is trying to resurrect his career ahead of free agency next season.

If neither looks like an option after this season, the Falcons will be back in the quarterback market in 2027.

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