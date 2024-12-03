Falcons Urged to Prioritize WR in 2025 NFL Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons drafted a skilled position player in the top 10 every year from 2021-23. They also made quality receiver additions this past offseason. But Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department argued the Falcons still need to add to the group in NFL free agency next spring.
On Monday, Bleacher Report named Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore a target for the Falcons in 2025 free agency.
"Atlanta was hoping to get a dynamic slot receiver when it traded for Rondale Moore this offseason but, unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in training camp," the BR staff wrote. "Moore is also on a contract year so the search for an inside slot receiver will continue this spring.
"Elijah Moore could fill that role and shouldn't be too expensive on the open market. That's perfect for an organization that is currently projected to have just under $8 million of cap space at the beginning of the offseason, per Over The Cap."
With the Browns this season, Moore has posted 50 catches and 447 receiving yards with 1 touchdown. He had a career-best 59 receptions and 640 receiving yards last season.
It's important to note that the BR staff didn't necessarily argue the Falcons should make Moore their top priority in free agency. However, it seems to be implied. The staff had the opportunity to name any free agent a potential target for the Falcons on Monday and chose Moore.
That's a bit of a curious decision. The Falcons played better defensively on December 1 after their bye week, but overall this year, the defense has been the weaker of the two sides of the ball.
Atlanta is last in the NFL with 15 sacks, which is six fewer than every other team in the league.
On offense, the Falcons have three receivers with at least 450 receiving yards. Rondale Moore isn't one of those three wideouts because of his injury, however, Ray-Ray McCloud III has emerged as a quality slot target for the Falcons.
Before the 2024 season, McCloud's previous career highs were 39 catches and 277 receiving yards. This fall, he already has new career bests with 45 receptions and 476 receiving yards. He's likely to double his prior high-water mark in yardage.
Last offseason, McCloud signed a 2-year, $5 million contract. So even though Rondale Moore is set to be a free agent in March, the Falcons appear to have the slot receiver role covered.
Elijah Moore might be cheap. But if the Falcons are in a dire salary cap situation next spring, it would be more prudent for them to find bargain bin players to shore up the defense rather than another pass catcher.