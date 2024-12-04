Falcons DC Jimmy Lake's Masterclass vs. Chargers Helps Quiet Critics
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake responded to pitchforked backlash post 38-6 Broncos butt-whooping by delivering his best play-calling performance vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
How so?
Adjusted pass rush stunts and dime (six defensive backs on the field) packages, snap count allocation variance (Nate Landman’s season-low 17 snaps for example), and that buy-in effort with some players returning healthy restored some faith in the fanbase.
Lake's progression was ashamedly cheated by a pathetic Falcons offensive showing in the 17-13 loss this past Sunday. Allowing 26.3 points-per-game in the previous three contests, the defense held quarterback Justin Herbert’s Chargers offense, averaging 22.1 points entering the game, to 10 points.
The Chargers were held to 187 yards and just 50 in the second half on just-one first down. It was a masterclass from Lake’s defense.
First, let’s dance. SACKS. Sack lunch and we were starving. Five sacks for the Falcons upped their season total by 50% to 15. They broke down as such:
- Arnold Ebiketie (2)
- Kentavius Street (1)
- Kaden Elliss (1)
- David Onyemata (1)
A calculator is not required to “Wow!” at the outlier performance for a defense that came into the Week 13 matchup averaging a historically bad 0.9 sacks per game. The volatility in numbers also went for the Chargers’ offensive line, having only allowed 2.72 sacks-per-game before facing the Falcons.
The biggest stab in the heart though? The biggest twilight zone where it’s hard to fathom how the Falcons did not win this matchup? The Chargers averaged 323 total yards per game Weeks 1-12. 187 total yards Sunday was all it took for them to beat Atlanta. Not enough pain, want some more cold water in the face in front of an early week mirror? Join.
- 46 offensive plays vs Atlanta / 60 plays vs. others for the Chargers
- 27.2% 3rd Down Conversion Rate vs. Atlanta / 38.5% vs. others
Is Atlanta Snakebit by the Chargers or something? The Falcons are now 0-4 against the Chargers in their last four matchups, by a total of 13 points.
Jimmy Lake hopes last week’s effort wasn’t a flash in the pan, but instead, a turning of a corner heading into this week’s brutal test against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings on the road.