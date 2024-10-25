Falcons Edge Has to 'Earn that Right' to Play Defense, Elevate Pass Rush
The Atlanta Falcons have an NFL-low six sacks, forcing head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to cast a wide search for answers.
But one stone Atlanta won't overturn is giving third-year outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone an extended look at defensive actions.
Malone, 25, has yet to take a defensive snap for the Falcons this season, and he played only two snaps on defense in 2023. However, the 6-foot-3, 246-pound Malone is a valued member of the special teams unit, which is led by coordinator Marquice Williams.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
And while Williams has a niche role for Malone, Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake does not.
"His primary role is on special teams, which he dominates at a high level and is a huge, huge bonus for our team," Lake said Thursday. "And then he still keeps up with stuff on the defense. At this point right now, that wouldn't happen.
"When he earns that right and also maybe through attrition, that could be a possibility."
Malone, an Atlanta native went to MLK High School, was drafted No. 82 overall by the Falcons in 2022. He left Western Kentucky University as the program's all-time sack leader with 32, twice earning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year.
And as a rookie, Malone showed promise, playing in 15 games while taking 216 defensive snaps, or 22% of the team's total. He made 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack in his first professional season.
But in the two years since, Malone's defensive role has diminished entirely. He entered training camp presumably on the roster bubble and spent much of the summer buried as a third- or fourth-string player.
Still, Malone made the 53-man roster, in large part because of his special teams prowess. He's played in all seven games this season and has taken 151 snaps on special teams, which equates to 82% of the unit's total.
Malone has four special teams tackles, second-most on the team behind receiver KhaDarel Hodge's five. Malone's three solo tackles on special teams puts him in a four-way tie for the lead with Hodge, safety Richie Grant and linebacker Troy Andersen.
And for Williams, who was on Atlanta's staff when the Falcons drafted Malone and was retained by new head coach Raheem Morris this spring, Malone has been a consistent four-phase, if not five-phase, special teams standout for the past three years.
"The guy shows up," Williams said before the season. "You talk about effort, attitude and technique -- he's the model of that. He works hard, he puts his best foot forward and he wants to go out there and be the best version of himself for his teammates.
"He's very disruptive, he plays well in space, he's violent with his hands and he blocks well in space too."
Toss in Malone's size and speed -- he ran a 4.56 40-yard dash in the 2022 pre-draft process -- and he has the physical tools to be a special teams star. It's an acclaim Lake feels Malone has reached, making him an important commodity to Williams.
"When you have a guy as big as him that can run in space, that can move well, get his hips down, transition and then be productive with his stats, whether you talk about making tackles or just making key blocks to open up the returner, those are guys that you want on your team," Williams said. "So, I'm very happy for him and I'm excited for his future."
But evidently, Malone's future doesn't include being given the chance to elevate Atlanta's deficient pass rush -- unless the cards fall in such a way where he's the best remaining option.