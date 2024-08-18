Falcons Officially Sign Justin Simmons, Release Wide Receiver
The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed star free agent safety Justin Simmons, the team announced in a press release Sunday.
Simmons reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for up to $8-million. The former Denver Broncos star will be written into the safety spot opposite All-Pro Jessie Bates |||.
He's been second-team All-Pro four of the last five years and made the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career last season in Denver.
WATCH: Justin Simmons Highlights
In correspondence, Atlanta released receiver James Washington, who signed with the team July 29 but hasn’t made much of a mark this preseason.
A second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Washington won the Biletnikoff Award given annually to the best receiver in college football as a senior at Oklahoma State University in 2017.
During his time with the Steelers, Washington played in 60 games with 25 starts. He totaled 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns on 228 targets.
The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Washington enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2019, turning 80 targets into 44 receptions for 735 yards and three scores. While his numbers dropped in 2020, he scored a career-high five touchdowns.
In his two-year stint with now-Falcons receivers coach Ike Hilliard in Pittsburgh, Washington appeared in 31 games and made nine starts. Given 100 targets, the Stamford, Texas, caught 54 passes for 677 yards while finding the endzone seven times.
After his rookie contract expired in the spring of 2022, Washington signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Expected to be a solid complementary asset, Washington instead spent over three months rehabbing a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.
Upon returning Dec. 10, Washington played in a pair of games but didn't record any stats. He joined the New York Giants' practice squad for the postseason, but did not play in any games.
The 28-year-old Washington spent the 2023 season on a pair of practice squads, starting with the New Orleans Saints and finishing with the Indianapolis Colts.
Atlanta’s receiver room was littered with opportunities to make the roster, especially with Rondale Moore suffering a torn ACL during joint practices with the Dolphins.
But Washington’s tenure ended prematurely — while Simmons has officially started his.