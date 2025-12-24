Falcons Designate Defender to Return from Injured Reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have designated third-year cornerback Clark Phillips III to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday. The move will open his 21-day window to return to the active roster.

Phillips, who had been coming back from a triceps injury that he sustained at some point before popping up on the injury report in Week 6, has only played in one game in 2025. He was unable to practice after the injury and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve in Week 7.

In his lone appearance this season against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, Phillips recorded just a single tackle after taking just nine snaps (all on special teams).

The former unanimous All-American from Utah has had a bit of a lackluster stint with the Falcons since the team selected him in the fourth round in 2023. For his career, Phillips has appeared in 28 games (seven starts). Over his two years in Atlanta, the defensive back has totaled 62 tackles, 10 passes defended, four tackles for a loss, and one interception.

As a college player, Phillips was a bona fide ballhawk. He started all 12 games as a junior in 2022, recording 24 total tackles, 12 passes defensed, six interceptions, two tackles for a loss, one sack, and scoring two defensive touchdowns.

Phillips has not been able to replicate that success in the NFL with the Falcons and has since struggled with injuries during his third season in Atlanta. Before his injured reserve stint, Phillips had also been dealing with some rib injuries that he picked up during training camp.

The former fourth-round pick can now return to the practice field in Week 17 as the team prepares for its final two games of the 2025 regular season. It remains to be seen whether Phillips will suit for either of those games.

The Falcons are slated to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons opened as a significant underdog in that game, and are currently listed as a -7.5 point underdog, despite being at home for the contest.