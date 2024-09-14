Falcons vs. Eagles Key Matchup: A.J. Terrell vs. A.J. Brown
The marquee matchup of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Monday night, A.J. Terrell versus A.J. Brown, promises action and excitement. In a battle for more than just initials, these two players will both play an integral role in the game.
Each team needs one of their best players to stand out in what looks like a hotly-contested matchup. Brown gives the Eagles a vertical dimension while Terrell looks to take that completely away.
"In" Control
Brown excels in multiple routes. However, the "in" route provides him with the biggest chance to gain the upper hand. With his size and strength, the Eagles' lead receiver will use his body and frame to shield the defender from the ball.
Think of a forward in basketball boxing out a defender to catch the ball in the post. After, the catch, during this route, is where Terrell needs to make his paycheck. Last season, Brown broke twelve tackles. As a result, Terrell needs to get him to the ground immediately. If he doesn't, Brown's speed and explosion will gain separation.
Terrell needs to improve on the three missed tackles against Pittsburgh. With the ball, Brown turns into a running back, capable of turning a shorter route, like an in, into a big play, even a touchdown. The good news for Terrell, is the "in" or "dig" route puts Brown into Justin Simmons/Jessie Bates territory.
He'll have help inside in the form of a pair of All-Pro safeties.
Alpha Mentality
Brown, to his credit, pushes himself further than any coach. He spoke about this to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
“I’m always trying to challenge myself, asking, ‘What can I do? Can I work harder? Can I do more?’ The answer is always yes. I try to devote my time—maybe selfishly, a little bit, from my family—but it’s the price you pay.”
Does Terrell have it in him to match up snap by snap against Brown? He's being paid like he does.
Sleeved Aces
According to the ESPN Next Gen Stats, A.J. Brown torched the Packers on a 67-yard touchdown while running 21 miles per hour. Despite that, Terrell maintains two playable aces. First, Brown flashes a consistent streak of losing his temper and having meltdowns.
If the Eagles don't feature him early, watch for the pouting on the sideline and demonstrative behavior. Some would call him a front-runner. When things go Brown's way, all looks right in the world. Lastly, for all of his natural talent, Brown does not catch a high percentage of his targets.
For his career, he catches just 62.3 percent of the balls thrown in his direction. Moreover, the 19 drops since 2022 loom large, especially since Terrell will be on his back like kidneys all day long.
Overview
A.J. Brown, by all metric and measure plays wide receiver at an elite level. With that said, A.J. Terrell doesn't back down and he will compete on every single snap. His competitiveness and toughness will keep him in this fight and Brown will need to play at at high level to emerge victorious.
Terrell found himself isolated too often in space against George Pickens last week vs. the Steelers. A first game next to Simmons will lead to that. Better communication with his running mate in the secondary should help Terrell limit Brown on Monday night.