Atlanta Falcons' Division Rival Dealt Massive Injury Blow
The Atlanta Falcons got a massive 24-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, snapping their five-game losing streak in the process. Sitting at 4-7, any hope of snapping a seven-year playoff drought is incredibly slim. According to the NFL’s NextGenStats, the Falcons have a 2% chance, but the door is still theoretically open for them with six games to go.
Their best path (and likely their only one) is in the NFC South, where one piece of injury news may keep that door open just a little bit longer.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, moving their record to 6-5 and just two games ahead of the Falcons in the division. They also lost quarterback Baker Mayfield to a shoulder injury in the loss.
After leading the Buccaneers on a touchdown drive late in the second quarter, Mayfield went into the blue medical tent on the sideline. He was listed as questionable to return, but returned for their next drive.
Mayfield fell to the ground in pain after that drive finished and did not return to the game. He came out of the locker room after halftime with his left arm in a sling, and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater stepped in to finish the game with the Rams.
The electric quarterback has been tremendous this season for the four-time NFC South champions and Falcons’ division rival. Before Sunday, Mayfield had thrown for 2,365 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just three interceptions on 216-of-340 passing (63.5%). He had also run for 197 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.
More important than his numbers, Mayfield is a crucial part of the Buccaneers’ mental makeup. The team seems to embody his swagger and confidence every week. Losing him would be a tough break for them.
The nature of the injury and its prognosis are currently unknown, but any prolonged absence would be a big changeup to the final stretch of the season. The Falcons (4-7) currently trail the Buccaneers (6-5) and Panthers (6-5) by two games.
The Panthers are slated to play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Atlanta is scheduled to play the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Tampa Bay on December 11th. The Falcons can cut into that deficit with a win, but will also be looking to avenge their Week 1 loss in the process.