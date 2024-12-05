Falcons' Grady Jarrett Receives 2nd Nod for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Every NFL team has one Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee each season. The Atlanta Falcons announced on Dec. 5 that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is the team's nominee this year.
Jarrett was also nominated for the award in 2019.
"On the field, Jarrett has been the heart and soul of the Falcons' defensive unit across a decade of work and with seven different defensive coordinators," wrote Atlantafalcons.com's Tori McElhaney. "In Week 1 of the 2024 season, Jarrett became the franchise's leader in quarterback hits, surpassing John Abraham who had 115.
"Off the field, Jarrett's impact in the greater Atlanta community — a community in which he was raised — has been unmatched. The pinnacle of Jarrett's community efforts can be seen in his foundation, Grady Gives."
A Conyers, GA native, Jarrett performs community service for several different organizations. In June, he made a $70,000 donation in scholarship money to help students from underprivileged backgrounds have a greater chance for academic success.
Through his foundation, Jarrett hosts a "Grady Gives Weekend" every year. In 2024, the weekend raised more than $150,000 for the Atlanta community.
The defensive tackle also recently co-hosted a show called, "Rally on the Runway," which was a fashion show fundraiser to support pediatric cancer. Jarrett hosted families with kids diagnosed with pediatric cancer for bowling and then assisted in picking out fancy outfits for the kids fashion show.
The event raised more than $700,000.
On an annual basis, Jarrett also works with the Atlanta Mission to provide 300 Atlanta homeless men with Thanksgiving meals and hosts a toy drive to give holiday gifts to more than 1,000 families.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is given annually to the player who demonstrates excellence on the field and dedication and commitment to community efforts. There are 32 nominees across the league and three finalists. The NFL announces the winner of the honor at their award show prior to the Super Bowl.
Former running back Warrick Dunn is the only Falcons player to ever receive the award. He earned the honor in 2004.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was last year's Walter Payton Man of the Year.