How Falcons Attack Dan Quinn's Washington Commanders Defense
When the Atlanta Falcons take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, they will see a familiar face across the sidelines. Dan Quinn is the fourth-winningest coach of all time for the Falcons after leading the team a 43-42 record from 2015 to 2020 and a Super Bowl appearance.
With a Super Bowl ring in tow as the architect of the Seattle championship defense and acclaim as the Dallas defensive coordinator, Quinn's last stint as a coordinator earned him this shot in Washington.
With that said, how should the Falcons attack Quinn's defense?
Heat from All Angles
During his days in Atlanta, Quinn and the Falcons relied on the combination of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones while general manager Thomas Dimitroff ignored the defense until it was too late.
In Dallas, Quinn crafted the defense around pressure. During his first 15 games in Washington, the same principle applies.
The Commanders blitz 31.3 percent of drop backs, ranking fourth in the NFL. By contrast, the Falcons blitz 21.2% of the time, 21st most in the league.
No one on the Commanders defense blitzes more than outside linebacker Frankie Luvu. Luvu, rushes straight downhill, power-to-speed, nothing intricate. The soundest advice, outside of picking him up, the Falcons could leak out a back, preferably Bijan Robinson to the area that Luvu vacated.
Robinson getting outside the tackles has been his super power this season, and it's kryptonite for the Commanders.
"Robinson has the third-most yards in the league running outside the tackles (885 yards with nine touchdowns), while Washington has allowed the second-most yards per carry (5.7) on such runs," according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.
If the Commanders slide a defender over to compensate, that defender’s original spot becomes vacant. In addition, Dante Fowler, the third pick of the 2016 NFL draft and Falcons free agent bust, is enjoying a career renaissance with 9.5 sacks from the defensive end position.
Take Chances Vertically
Granted, Washington does generate pressure. However, if they're blocked well enough, teams can feast off their aggression. Rookie corner Mike Sainristil loves to play on the edge of recklessness.
Despite his smallish size (5'10", 182 pounds), the second-round pick out of Michigan, makes plenty of tackles (80) and doesn't miss many (six) and make plays on the ball. However, opponents managed to touch paint six times against the rookie.
With two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble, he's an emerging playmaker. However, this is where Drake London comes into play. With a seven-inch, 50-pound weight advantage, the Falcons need to take advantage the physical mismatch, especially on the plus side of the 50-yard-line.
Bottom Line
The Commanders sew up a playoff spot and likely No. 6 seed with a win. As a defensive-minded coach facing a rookie quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. can expect to see a lot of disguised-pressure packages.
The best way to attack the Commanders will be a heavy dose of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier with calculated-deep shots to London and Darnell Mooney.