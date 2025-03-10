Falcons Create Cap Space With Jakes Matthew Extension: Report

The #Falcons agreed to a two-year, $45m extension with LT Jake Matthews, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Matthews gets $38m fully guaranteed the next two seasons, years 12 and 13 as Atlanta’s blind-side — er, front-side — protector. Deal done by @RyanWilliamsA1 of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/wlaeHz4yI1