Falcons Projected to Miss on Pair of Former All-Pro CBs
The Atlanta Falcons have largely done a great job of addressing their biggest defensive needs this offseason. The team, though, could still use an upgrade at outside cornerback.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin made that very clear. On Friday, Benjamin named the Falcons a potential landing spot for both veteran cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey.
However, Benjamin doesn't see either former All-Pro landing in Atlanta. Benjamin predicted Alexander to stay with the Green Bay Packers on a restructured contract and Ramsey to be traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The CBS Sports analyst called both Alexander and Ramsey cut candidates, but Benjamin doesn't see either reaching free agency.
Ramsey has made first-team All-Pro three times in his career while Alexander is a two-time member of the league's second-team All-Pro. With seven Pro Bowl nominations as well, Ramsey is more accomplished, but Alexander is younger.
Alexander, though, has missed half of Green Bay's regular season games since the start of the 2021 season. He only played in 14 contests over the past two seasons.
Ramsey is potentially a better fit in Atlanta's defense with head coach Raheem Morris as well. Ramsey played in Morris' defense for three and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Rams from 2019-22. During 2020 and 2021, Ramsey made first-team All-Pro.
This past season with the Miami Dolphins, Ramsey missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie 2016 campaign. But he remained a solid starter despite turning 30 years old.
In 17 games last season, Ramsey had 60 combined tackles, including six tackles for loss. He also had 11 pass defenses and two interceptions.
The relationship Ramsey has with Morris caused NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe to link the cornerback to the Falcons last week.
"I'm told the Dolphins are aware of teams that Ramsey would be interested in. We've heard the LA Rams and their coaching and GM staff talk and rave about Jalen Ramsey," Wolfe said. "There's other places where he's had coaches he has loved to play for in the past whether it be Raheem Morris in Atlanta or Ejiro Evero in Carolina."
The Dolphins will save $10 million against the salary cap by trading the cornerback after June 1. Wolfe added on May 22 that Ramsey will play for a new team in 2025, but it made sense for Miami to wait until June to make a trade.
The question is if the Falcons have the draft capital to make a deal or could Ramsey reach free agency for Atlanta.
The Falcons drafted defensive backs Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft, but neither is projected to play outside cornerback this season. Atlanta is set to start AJ Terrell and Mike Hughes at cornerback again this fall.