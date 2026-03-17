Rich Eisen Throws Cold Water on Falcons' Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons will host a quarterback competition at Flowery Branch for the first time since 2008. As one would expect, there will be plenty of attention thrust onto the Falcons’ offense throughout the offseason, and plenty of opinions will be had.

Rich Eisen is the latest example of a national pundit who has offered up his thoughts on the looming quarterback battle. The pundit believes that there is “no way” Tua Tagovailoa loses the quarterback battle with Michael Penix Jr.

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The host was discussing the 2024 quarterback class, highlighting how Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy are in the midst of a competition two years in, while the other four have all led their teams to the postseason (and to their respective conference championship games). Instead, the Falcons brought in Tagovailoa, and the Minnesota Vikings added Kyler Murray.

After the pair of moves, Eisen and show contributor Chris Brockman both consider the two newcomers to be virtual locks as respective starters.

“There’s just no way that these guys are going to not win a quarterback competition,” Eisen said. “It’s that simple. If it’s apples to apples, and it does not matter, the fact that you have gotten a draft choice, and used that draft choice this high on somebody, right? It ain’t it anymore.”

Both general managers, Terry Fontenot from the Falcons and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from the Vikings, have been fired. Eisen noted that fact, adding that Raheem Morris was also fired this offseason.

“It’s scratched,” Eisen insisted.

“And Penix is also coming back from injury,” Brockman noted. “He’s obviously not going to be there.”

As a result of Penix’s lingering recovery from an ACL tear in November, Tagovailoa will take over at Flowery Branch as the starting quarterback for the next several months. Not only will he have 64 more career starts under his belt, but he will also have the first crack at running the Kevin Stefanski scheme in Atlanta.

Penix has assured people that he will be ready to go by Week 1. Still, his ability to make some training camp appearances and put forth a legitimate case compared to Tagovailoa will be paramount. If he is unable to play, there is a serious concern that he will be able to retain his job, and there is a real chance that Tagovailoa starts the season leading the offense.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano called this idea an overreaction , but Eisen doubled down.

“Bottom line, if you’re going to be competing between veterans and guys who have hardly done it before,” he finished. “It really is going to be about what it looks like pre-snap, post-snap, in the meeting rooms, and everything like that, it’s going to be a big effort for the young kid to beat out a vet.”