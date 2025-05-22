Raheem Morris Receives a Shout Out With Jalen Ramsey Situation
No trade is imminent with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. No other team sounds close to acquiring Ramsey either.
According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, there's a reason for that.
"There had been conversations draft weekend and throughout May in regards to Jalen Ramsey. There's interest," Wolfe said on NFL Network on Thursday. "But there's nothing closing at this moment. It's been relatively quiet.
"One thing I was told was to keep an eye on that June 1 date. The Dolphins would take over a $25 million cap hit if they traded him before June 1. That number drops to under $7 million if they trade him after June 1."
After that date, the Falcons could become one of the most logical trade destinations for Ramsey because of his previous relationship with Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris.
Wolfe mentioned Morris and the Falcons in his update Thursday.
"I'm told the Dolphins are aware of teams that Ramsey would be interested in. We've heard the LA Rams and their coaching and GM staff talk and rave about Jalen Ramsey," Wolfe said. "There's other places where he's had coaches he has loved to play for in the past whether it be Raheem Morris in Atlanta or Ejiro Evero in Carolina."
Ramsey is entering his 10th NFL season and will turn 31 years old this fall. That's typically not the traits NFL teams seek in a cornerback on the trade market.
But Wolfe's report indicated the Dolphins aren't seeking a trade for Ramsey because of poor play. The two sides have simply reached the end of their relationship.
"Relationships are hard and the relationship between the Dolphins and Ramsey has simply run out," said Wolfe.
The Falcons are likely to be very interested in Ramsey not just because of his relationship with Morris but also because of the team's need at cornerback.
Atlanta added two defensive backs -- Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. -- in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team also signed undrafted free agent cornerback Cobee Bryant, who has arrived with the Falcons with considerable hype for an undrafted player.
But all three of those defensive backs are not expected to contribute a lot at outside cornerback in 2025.
Ramsey provides a potential upgrade over Mike Hughes, who is currently projected to start opposite former first-round pick AJ Terrell this fall for the Falcons.