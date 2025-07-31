Jalon Walker's Injury Status Revealed by Atlanta Falcons' Raheem Morris
Atlanta Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris addressed the media before Day 5 of training camp, and the second day of padded practice. When asked if Atlanta’s first-round pick, Jalon Walker, would be out there today, Morris revealed some previously unheard information.
“Jalon Walker has a small hamstring injury. It’s very minor,” Morris said.
He added that Walker will do full-speed individual work; however, he will not be in the 11-on-11 drills. The team hopes that Walker will be able to work his way back in shortly.
“Sometimes you got to protect them from themselves, and that’s what we’ll do,” Morris said.
Morris said that Walker is wearing him out trying to get back out there, but as he said, he’s protecting Walker from further injuring himself, making sure the injury does not become anything more serious.
Atlanta spent the 15th overall pick on Walker in the 2025 NFL draft. The organization and players alike have a lot of belief in the rookie, and his health will be a key factor for the Falcons this upcoming season. A pass rush that was 31st in sacks a year ago needs the impact that Walker can provide.
Morris confirmed multiple times that as of right now, the injury is nothing long-term.
“Course you want guys with every single practice. Except the reality of our sport is you got to find out how to manage guys,” said Morris. “You got to find out how to prepare the right way to get those guys ready to go,”
He said that he has confidence in the performance staff in getting Walker ready for the season.
With Walker out the last few days, Khalid Kareem has gotten more opportunities for reps, and fellow rookie James Pearce Jr. has been one of the standout players at training camp thus far.
A small injury has Atlanta being cautious with Jalon Walker, even with the former Georgia Bulldogs standout chomping at the bit to get back out there.