Falcons Veteran OT Jake Matthews has High Praise for Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr.
Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews is an 11-year veteran with a Pro Bowl on his resume. He’s seen and gone up against a lot of players through the years, and is in a unique position to give first impressions on the Falcons' book-end, first-round edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
“Obviously, we've got two first-round picks. I think both those guys are extremely talented, getting to know them and talking with them a little bit. I'm really excited they're on our team,” Matthews said after practice on Saturday.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
“I think they're going to be big contributors for us. Bringing Brick back (defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich), I've got a lot of experience with him. He's someone I really respect and have a lot of admiration for. He's done a really good job in the NFL. Last time he was here (2015-2020), we were pretty good.”
Last season’s defense under 2024 first-time defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was a passive, read-and-react unit that rarely attacked. That’s changed with Ulbrich under the watchful eye of head coach Raheem Morris.
There’s a new theme for the 2025 defense: Intensity.
"I think that's definitely been the message to the defense,” said Matthews. “I think it's amazing; I think it's great. It's a win/win thing. We get to work against guys that are really good and trying to take our heads off basically, and we're trying to do the same thing to them. It's only going to make us better. We've definitely added a lot of talent over there. It's made practice really competitive, and I'm enjoying it. I think the future is really bright for us.”
The upgrade at edge rusher is challenging Matthews in practice every day, something he’s thankful for and believes will push the team to greater heights.
“I'll be the first to say, I want to see them both do really well,” said Matthews of Walker and Pearce. “If they do really well, the team's gonna do really well. They've got a lot of talent. You can see why they were drafted where they were.
“It's great for me too. It's fun coming out here and playing against really good players, seeing where you're at. Building this thing to the type of competition we're going to see every Sunday.”
Asked to get into more specifics on what he’s seen from Walker and Pearce, Matthews lumped them together with positive traits: Speed and power.
“I've seen a good mix from both of them, twitchy, strong, great get off,” said Matthews. “[We’re] a few practices in, we're all still getting into it, but I expect big things from them.
“I can't say enough good things about them, getting to know both of them. Just appreciate the talent they're bringing and the attitudes. Man, they both want to win really bad. Makes me work harder, makes them work harder.
“It's a win all around.”
A more aggressive and talented defense is music to the ears of Falcons fans who have suffered playoff-less football since 2017. The one guy on offense most qualified to judge edge rushers and a defense has weighed in, and he likes what he sees.