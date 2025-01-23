Falcons Predicted to End Long Drought in First Round of 2025 Draft
The Atlanta Falcons haven't selected an edge rushing prospect in the first round of the NFL draft since Takk McKinley in 2017. But after another disappointing season along the edge for the Falcons, many pundits will likely predict that drought to end this spring.
That's what CBS Sports' Josh Edwards projected on Jan. 23. In his latest mock draft, Edwards slotted Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker to the Falcons at No. 15 overall.
But interestingly, if the Falcons made that selection, they would end an even longer draft drought. Atlanta hasn't selected a prospect from a Georgia school in the first round since 1998.
Walker would be a local kid filling an immediate need with the Falcons.
"Atlanta simply needs to continue adding talent on defense," Edwards wrote. "The Falcons have failed to generate much of a pass rush, and Jalon Walker would help them do that although in an unorthodox manner."
Walker to the Falcons could be considered an unorthodoxed pick because of his lack of experience. He didn't start his first college game until this past season.
He also lined up in multiple positions during his college career at Georgia. While that could be seen as an attractive trait, he's far from a finished product as an edge rusher, which is really what the Falcons need.
But the sky is the limit on Walker's ability.
[Walker] is a high-ceiling but low-floor type of player. His potential is enormous, as he could be a versatile defender who impacts the game in several ways, but he also runs the risk of struggling to find a true position in the NFL," wrote Bleacher Report's Matt Holder. "Whatever team drafts Walker, he will need to have a plan for his development and will be taking a gamble, but the payoff could be high."
The Falcons haven't exactly been the best at developing edge rushing talent. But the organization must address the need in a significant way this offseason. The best way to do that might be to take a gamble on a high-ceiling prospect.
Atlanta was second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2024. The Falcons haven't finished in the top half of the league in sacks since they last made the postseason in 2017.
Walker posted 12.5 sacks during his career at Georgia. He had 6.5 sacks with 11 tackles for loss in 14 games during 2024.
The Falcons chose two defensive ends last year in Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus, but that wasn't until the No. 74 selection of the draft. Neither player registered a sack during their rookie seasons.
Linebacker Keith Brooking was the last player from a Georgia school to land with the Falcons in the first round. Atlanta selected Brooking at No. 12 overall in 1998.
Brooking, a Georgia Tech alum and Senoia, GA native, made five Pro Bowls and recorded 22 sacks with 13 interceptions in his career.
The Falcons have never selected a Georgia Bulldogs player in the first round of the NFL draft. The last Georgia player Atlanta drafted was defensive lineman Zion Logue in the sixth round last year.