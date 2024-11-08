Saints Pro Bowler & Key Offensive Role Player Could Miss Week 10 vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints have been dealing with a plethora of injuries throughout the 2024 regular season. Nothing will change when they meet the Atlanta Falcons for the second time this year in Week 10.
The Saints ruled out four players, including two offensive starters, for the Nov. 10 showdown against the Falcons. But more key contributors to the Saints offense could be on the sideline in the matchup.
On Friday's injury report, the Saints listed Pro Bowl center Erik McCoy as doubtful and running back Jamaal Williams as questionable. Both players are dealing with a groin injury.
The Saints opened McCoy's 21-day practice window Thursday. Since then, he's been limited in practice.
That's the good news for New Orleans.
The bad news is, traditionally, players who are listed as doubtful are considered to have about a 25% chance of playing. Furthermore, the amount of players with the "doubtful" tag that actually dress for the game is probably an even lower percentage.
McCoy hasn't played since Week 3 when he suffered his groin injury versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He's getting closer, but in all likelihood, he won't be on the field Sunday.
It's possible Williams won't be either. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Then Friday, he didn't practice at all, which is never a good sign.
Including Williams, the Saints had seven players listed as questionable on Friday. Defensive back J.T. Gray, cornerback Rico Payton, defensive tackle John Ridgeway, defensive back Will Harris, interior offensive lineman Shane Lemieux and linebacker Nephi Sewell were all questionable.
However, Harris, Lemieux and Sewell all fully practiced Friday. The other three questionable players -- Gray, Payton and Ridgeway -- were limited.
As expected, wide receiver Chris Olave will not play. He hasn't practiced all week because of a nasty concussion he suffered in Week 9.
The Saints also ruled out fellow wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and rookie cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.