Falcons Projected to Target 'High Ceiling' Edge Rusher
The Atlanta Falcons have been trying to solve their edge rushing problem with Day 2 and 3 selections for years. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema argued that will end in 2025.
In his latest NFL mock draft released on Dec. 2, Sikkema projected the Falcons to select Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. at No. 19 overall.
"Despite selecting three defensive linemen in last year’s draft, the Falcons are still in need of a true difference-maker off the edge, particularly one with speed-rush capabilities," Sikkema wrote. "Pearce offers a high ceiling in that role, showcasing elite burst as a stand-up linebacker type of pass rusher. His strides in run defense have alleviated previous strength concerns from 2023, making him a more complete prospect who can immediately impact Atlanta's pass-rush rotation."
The "immediate impact" has been a problem with Atlanta's 2024 draft class. The Falcons drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall this past spring. Then, the organization targeted three defensive linemen with their next three selections -- Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus.
Trice tore an ACL in the preseason and won't return to the field until 2025. But Orhorhoro and Dorlus have barely played as well. Those two defensive linemen have appeared in six games combined this season.
Any kind of impact from a drafted defensive lineman, though, would be a sight for sore eyes in Atlanta. Since 2020, the Falcons have selected Zach Harrison, Arnold Ebiketie and Marlon Davidson as potential edge rushing solutions on Day 2 of the draft. But none of them have been able to develop into reliable starters. The Falcons gave up on Davidson just two years into his NFL career.
Takkarist McKinley was the last edge rusher the Falcons drafted in the first round. That was 2017. They also took Vic Beasley in the first round during the 2015 draft.
Both of those edge rushers experienced early success in Atlanta. But neither received a second contract with the Falcons.
Pearce's high ceiling should make him an intriguing potential target for an organization in desperate need of pass rushing help. The Falcons have 15 sacks this season, which is six fewer than every other NFL team.
But based on recent draft tendencies, it's worth wondering if the Falcons will really target an edge rusher in the first round. And if the Falcons did draft Pearce, one has to ask if Atlanta is the best place for the Tennessee product to reach his high ceiling.
In the second round of his mock draft, Sikkema predicted the Falcons to choose Texas tight end Gunnar Helm. Then during the third round of the same mock draft, the Falcons landed Virginia safety Jonas Sanker.