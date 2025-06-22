Saints Announce Signing Former Falcons Undrafted Free Agent
Cornerback Jayden Price didn't make it into the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. Price will now get a chance with the team's top rival.
In a slew of roster moves Friday, the Saints announced adding Price to their offseason roster.
After not making the Falcons roster last summer, Price joined the CFL for a game. This past spring, he starred in the UFL for the Arlington Renegades.
"Price, 5-11, 185, originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State," the Saints wrote on their website. "In the spring of 2025, he played for the Renegades, where he was a teammate of Green, recording 27 tackles, a split-sack and adding 194 punt return yards to rank second in the league and 337 kickoff return yards.
"In the fall of 2024, the Derby, Kan. native also played in one game for the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats."
In college, Price played 71 games for North Dakota State, where he posted 17 pass defenses and three interceptions.
Price faces an uphill battle to have an opportunity to face the team that gave him his first NFL shot. With New Orleans, Price is joining a roster that has 10 other cornerbacks or defensive backs not classified as safeties on the team's official website.
The Saints are expected to start 2024 second-rounder Kool-Aid McKinstry and free agent signee Isaac Yiadom at cornerback.
In addition to the Saints secondary, Price could compete for a return role on special teams. But that will be an even more difficult place for Price to earn a job. 26-year-old Rashid Shaheed, who was an All-Pro during the 2023 season, is the New Orleans kick and punt returner.
In addition to Price, the Saints also signed tight end Seth Green and tackle Barry Wesley on Friday.