Jeff Ulbrich Left Falcons Before Preseason Matchup vs. Cowboys: Report
Week 3 of the NFL preseason will be the last time any defenders playing Friday night have a chance to leave an impression in a game setting on Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
But Ulbrich will have to see those impressions on the game film rather than in person.
FOX Sports sideline reporter Jennifer Hale reported during the first quarter of the Falcons preseason matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys on Friday that Ulbrich left the team before the game to head back to Atlanta. Ulbrich is attending to a personal matter.
In his absence, defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg is calling the team's defensive plays in the first half. Assistant head coach Jerry Gray will be Atlanta's defensive playcaller during the second half.
Ulbrich is entering his first season as the Falcons defensive coordinator in 2025. But to conclude the 2020 campaign, Ulbrich served as Atlanta's interim defensive coordinator.
Jeff Ulbrich Leaves Falcons to Attend to Personal Matter
Other details of Ulbrich's absence are not yet known. Most importantly, it's not clear when he will rejoin the team.
But it doesn't appear Falcons fans should anticipate Ulbrich being away from the team very long.
The Falcons added Ulbrich to their defensive staff this offseason after he spent the past four seasons with the New York Jets. He served as the team's defensive coordinator from 2021-23. Ulbrich also held that role entering 2024, but he assumed interim head coaching duties after the team fired Robert Saleh in October.
The Jets posted a 3-9 record with Ulbrich as their head coach.
Ulbrich had considerably more successful as a defensive coordinator. During the 2022 campaign, Ulbrich called plays for a defensive which finished fourth in the league in points allowed and yards yielded.
During the 2023 season, the Jets were third in yards allowed and 12th in scoring defense. With Ulbrich splitting his time as defensive coordinator and head coach last year, New York was again third in yards allowed. However, the Jets were 20th in scoring defense.
In 2020, Ulbrich assumed the defensive coordinator duties in Atlanta when the organization fired head coach Dan Quinn. Then Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was promoted to interim head coach.
Neither coach remained with the Falcons after 2020, but both Morris and Ulbrich now have the interim roles they once had in Atlanta on a permanent basis.
Ulbrich first came to Atlanta for Quinn's first season in 2015. Ulbrich's was the team's linebackers coach from 2015-19. In 2020, he added assistant head coach to his title before the season.