Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich Offers High Praise for Baker Mayfield

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are heading south in Week 15 to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pair of division rivals will meet for a second time this season, with Tampa having taken the Week 1 matchup by a 23-20 final.

Under center is a familiar face with Baker Mayfield. The veteran quarterback led the Buccaneers to the comeback win over the Falcons back in September, finishing with 206 total yards and three touchdowns.

For the season, he has thrown for 2,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has added 285 rushing yards, but it is his ability to extend plays that makes him so dangerous.

“The quarterback is, he's Houdini,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “You watch him against some of the best defensive lines in this league, you feel like he's corralled, he's down, he's sacked, and all of a sudden, not only does he get out of the most impossible situations, then he makes a play.”

Mayfield’s scrambling ability was a thorn in the Falcons’ side all afternoon in Week 1, especially after the success they found in slowing their strong rushing attack. The Falcons certainly have their work cut out for them against Mayfield, who always seems to be at his best when it is required.

Ulbrich emphasized the importance of his unit maintaining their lanes and staying organized against this player.

“You don't stop Baker Mayfield with your rush, you stop him with everything,” Ulbirch said. “You stop him with the way you try to manipulate what he's seen from a coverage perspective, playing tight, sticky coverage at times. Then you’ve got to be very conscientious in the way that you rush him.”

This Falcons’ pass rush will come into this game having really found their groove, having picked up 27 sacks in their last six games. On top of that, they have been able to start generating similar amounts of pressure without needing to send additional blitzers.

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus is looking forward to this challenge.

“Baker is a fun quarterback to go play against. He’s a competitor and hard to get down,” the defensive lineman said through a smile. “It’s going to take the best out of us.”

Kickoff in Week 15 is set for 8:15 on Thursday night in Tampa at Raymond-James Stadium.