Jessie Bates Gives Shout Out to Red Helmets After Pick-Six
Safety Jessie Bates II returned his second interception for a touchdown as a member of the Atlanta Falcons on December 22. There was one similarity with both interception returns.
The Falcons were wearing their throwback red helmets for both of Bates' pick-sixes. That fact isn't lost on the All-Pro safety.
"There's something about these red helmets, man," Bates said during a postgame interview on the field. "It's something about pick-sixes and red helmets."
Bates gave a smile to the camera as he made his comment about pick-sixes in the red helmet.
Bates recorded his first pick-six with the Falcons against the New Orleans Saints during Week 12 last year. The Falcons were wearing their red helmets in that game as they were Sunday versus the Giants.
Bates returned his interception 96 yards for a touchdown versus the Saints. His return against the Giants was 55 yards.
Bates' big interception returns with the red helmets were both very timely. The Falcons eventually defeated the Giants 34-7 on Sunday, but before Bates' pick-six, the Falcons trailed 7-3.
The safety connecting his pick-sixes with the red helmets will be very popular with Falcons fans. The fan base generally loves the team's throwback helmet, which they wore again in Week 16.
Of course, Bates is pretty good when he wears a black helmet too. Bates has 4 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles in 15 games this season. He also has 85 combined tackles with 10 pass defenses.
Last season, Bates had a career best 132 combined tackles and 6 interceptions as he made his first Pro Bowl. Bates also earned a second-team All-Pro nomination.
It's possible Bates will see some votes for first-team All-Pro with the type of big plays he's recorded this season.
Dating back to his final season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bates has recorded at least 4 interceptions and 8 pass defenses in each of the past three years.