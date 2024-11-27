Chargers Leading Rusher to Miss Falcons Matchup: Report
The often-injured running back J.K. Dobbins played in the first 11 games this season for the Los Angeles Chargers. But he will miss his first game of this fall in Week 13 versus the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Dobbins will not dress because of a knee injury he sustained Monday against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.
"Chargers standout RB JK Dobbins suffered a knee sprain in Monday's game that will cause him to miss some time, sources say," wrote Rapoport on X (formerly Twitter).
"He's out this week against the Falcons and up in the air after that."
Without Dobbins, the Chargers will likely turn to another former Ravens running back -- Gus Edwards.
Edwards is second among Chargers running backs with 206 rushing yards. He's averaged 3.3 yards per carry and scored 1 touchdown.
Up until this season, Edwards had been a very efficient running back. In the first four years of his NFL career, Edwards averaged at least 5 yards per carry every season.
But that average dropped to 4.1 last season while he posted a career-high 198 carries. This season, Edwards is averaging 1.4 yards per carry under his career norm.
However, behind the high number of carries, Edwards posted a career-best 810 rushing yards along with 13 touchdowns in 2023.
The Chargers also have two other running backs on their active roster -- third-year veteran Hassan Haskins and rookie Kimani Vidal.
Haskins started his NFL career as a fourth-round pick with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He's gained just 26 rushing yards on 13 carries this season.
While he could see an increase in offensive playing time without Dobbins, the Chargers have mostly used Haskins as a special teams player in 2024. He's returned 1 kickoff for 35 yards.
This past spring, the Chargers drafted Vidal at No. 181 overall in the sixth round. He's gained 44 rushing yards on 18 attempts.
The Marietta, GA native rushed for 1,661 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry at Troy last season.
Dobbins leads the Chargers with 766 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns this season. He's averaged 4.8 yards per carry and also caught 28 passes for 134 yards.
The Falcons will host the Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 pm ET on Sunday.