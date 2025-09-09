Falcons Add Kicker to Practice Squad: Report
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told the media Monday the team would bring in kicker competition. The team fulfilled that claim Tuesday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning the Falcons added John Parker Romo to their practice squad.
Parker Romo, who is a Peachtree City, Georgia native, was one of a few different kickers the Falcons invited to their facility for a workout. The others included Zane Gonzalez, Michael Badgley and Ben Sauls.
Parker Romo kicked for the Minnesota Vikings in four games last season. As Pelissero posted on social media, Parker Romo made 11 of 12 field goals and went 7-for-8 on extra-point tries.
His missed field goal came from the 40-49-yard range.
After the 2024 season, Parker Romo signed a futures contract with the New England Patriots. He spent training camp and the preseason in New England, but the team released him on the NFL's roster cutdown day.
Parker Romo will now provide the Falcons kicker insurance behind Younghoe Koo, who missed a potential game-tying field goal in the final seconds of the Week 1 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The field goal would have sent the showdown into overtime if Koo connected.
Instead, the Falcons lost 23-20.
Koo went 2-for-3 on field goal attempts in the 2025 season opener. He was also 2-for-2 on extra points.
Sunday wasn't the first time Koo struggled. The 31-year-old kicker is coming off the worst season in his career, posting a 73.5% field goal percentage.
Prior to 2024, Koo had never possessed a field goal percentage below 86.5% in five seasons with the Falcons.
The Falcons had German kicker Lenny Krieg in training camp to compete with Koo. But the veteran had a strong camp and preseason to keep his job.
Krieg doesn't have any NFL regular season experience. Gonzalez and Badgley each have more experience in the league than Parker Romo, but the Falcons elected for youthful upside over experience at kicker depth behind Koo.
“Tomorrow's gonna be a workout,” Morris told reporters Monday. “We'll work out some veterans, we'll work out a couple of young guys, up-and-comers. We'll keep all those things going. There are no secrets around here about how we go about business. It’s always going to be a highly competitive atmosphere.”
Koo also spoke to reporters Monday. The veteran kicker voiced his frustration over the missed kick to end Week 1.
"Every point really matters in this league, and we've been in this situation so many times. The frustration really came out of just disappointment in myself," Koo said. "I know I'm better than that, and on top of that, letting the guys down."