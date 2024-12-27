Falcons Urged to Target Cowboys Starter in 2025 Free Agency
A lot of attention surrounding the Atlanta Falcons this offseason will be on quarterback Kirk Cousins and how the team begins to support the development of Michael Penix Jr. But the Falcons should also be interested in quality defensive additions.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department argued Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis could fit that description.
"Atlanta could afford to upgrade its nickelback spot over Dee Alford, who is a restricted free agent this offseason," the BR staff wrote. "Meanwhile, Lewis has a strong track record manning the slot and shouldn't be too expensive in free agency.
"He will turn 30 in August and has put together an impressive campaign this year, logging 19 defensive stops and a 77.0 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus through Week 15."
Lewis may be a solution for the Falcons in the slot. But he's also versatile. Lewis has played 110 snaps at wide cornerback this season according to Pro Football Focus. He's lined up outside more this season than any year since his rookie year.
In addition to 526 snaps at nickel cornerback, Lewis has also played 95 snaps at safety this season.
Across 11 starts in 2024, he's posted 61 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, 7 pass defenses and 1 interception.
The Cowboys drafted Lewis in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with Dallas.
Dee Alford leads the Falcons with snaps in the slot on defense this season. Alford, though, has been a weak point on Atlanta's defense. At PFF, he's earned a player grade of 60.1 out of 100. He has a 61 grade or lower in coverage, run defense, tackling and pass rush.
Lewis has earned a PFF player grade of 70.1, including a 78.7 grade in coverage. Safety Jessie Bates II is the only Falcons defensive back with a better coverage grade than Lewis this season.