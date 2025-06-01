Pair of Ex-Falcons Among Top Free Agents Still Available
The Atlanta Falcons didn't make an effort to re-sign former Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons or edge rusher Matthew Judon this offseason. But if the Falcons want either player, they're still available.
We have officially reached June, and yet, Simmons and Judon remain free agents. On Saturday, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport named both players one of the best 10 free agents still remaining on the market.
"Not that long ago, Matthew Judon was one of the most productive edge-rushers in the game. In 2021 and 2022, he piled up 28 sacks for the New England Patriots and made his third and fourth Pro Bowls," wrote Davenport.
"However, a biceps injury all but wiped out his 2023 season. And after being traded to Atlanta last offseason, his 2024 numbers were unimpressive: 41 tackles and 5.5 sacks, his fewest in a full season since his rookie year."
Judon had just 5.5 sacks in 17 games last season. Based on previous career production, Simmons underperformed in 2024 as well.
"Matthew Judon isn't the only veteran defender who would probably like a mulligan on his lone season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons," wrote Davenport.
"After eight standout seasons in Denver that included two Pro Bowls, three second-team All-Pro nods and 30 interceptions, Justin Simmons joined Atlanta in free agency last year. The results were…less than impressive.
"His 62 tackles were his fewest since his rookie year, and his two interceptions tied a career low.
"Now, the 31-year-old is again looking for work."
Davenport summarized the Falcons tenures of both Judon and Simmons quite well. With that in mind, it's not difficult to see why the Falcons didn't bring back either player and instead chose to focus on adding defenders in the NFL Draft.
The Falcons grabbed two edge rushers in the first round -- Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. -- to replace Judon.
In the third-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Atlanta selected Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts. Then in the fourth round, the Falcons added defensive back Billy Bowman Jr.
Bowman is listed as a safety, but he could also play nickel in Atlanta.
Simmons would bring more experience than either of those two rookies. But other than that, it makes little sense for the Falcons to bring back Simmons.
It sounds as though the veteran knows that and has shifted his focus to playing for other teams in 2025.
During various podcast and television appearances this offseason, Simmons has mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as his ideal landing spots. All three teams are possibilities given what they have for safety depth.
Simmons made the Pro Bowl twice and second-team All-Pro four times during eight years with the Denver Broncos. In one season with the Falcons, he didn't receive any post-season accolades.
Simmons posted 62 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss. He also had seven pass defenses and two interceptions in 16 games.
Judon made four consecutive Pro Bowls for the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots from 2019-22. He received Defensive Player of the Year votes when he had 15.5 sacks in 2022.
During 2024, Judon had 41 combined tackles with seven tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. He also had five pass defenses and an interception to go with his 5.5 sacks.