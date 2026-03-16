A Pair of Atlanta Falcons to See Big Pay Day

FLOWERY BRANCH – A pair of Atlanta Falcons , including one former player, hit a big payday on Monday. The NFL released its ‘performance-based pay,’ with players receiving an allocation of a $542 million pot, and this collectively bargained benefit compensates players based on their playing time and salary levels.

According to a release by the league office , right tackle Elijah Wilkinson and safety Xavier Watts will both receive payouts for their 2025 performance. The pair of players will be receiving $1,272,054 and $1,144,510, respectively.

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Wilkinson, who signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals last week, played a much more significant role than anyone could have anticipated last season. The Falcons lost both of their right tackles to various injuries on the final day of training camp, and they were forced to roll with him instead.

After practicing all summer as a guard – the same position he started at for the Falcons back in 2022, he quickly moved out to the starting right tackle position. Following an initial flurry of moves, Wilkinson proceeded to start all 17 games at right tackle, never letting a secondary option even get a shot to play.

The former undrafted free agent has put together a pretty remarkable career. His time in the league has spanned nine seasons. In that time, Wilkinson has appeared in 96 games, with 62 starts, but his 2025 was probably the best full season of his career.

This $1.2 million boost will match what the former undrafted free agent made in his one-year deal with the Falcons last season.

As for Watts, the rookie safety had an outstanding first season in the NFL. The Falcons drafted him in the third round (No. 96 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He took the starting job in training camp and started all 17 games. He was second in the NFL with five interceptions, but also added 11 passes defended, a fumble recovery, and 96 tackles. For his performance, Watts finished fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year vote.

His $1.14 million bonus from this performance-based pay will also nearly double his average annual salary. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $6.2 million, and an AAV of $1.5 million.