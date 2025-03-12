Ex-Falcons Safety Justin Simmons Hypes Playing for NFC Foe
Safety Justin Simmons very likely won't be back with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025. But just because the Falcons aren't interested in a reunion doesn't mean the team wants him to sign with a top contender.
If Simmons has his wish, that's exactly what will happen.
While making an appearance on the Talkin' Ball podcast, Simmons expressed how much he would like to play for the Philadelphia Eagles.
“There’s a lot of good things about Philly,” Simmons said to host Pat Leonard. “Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy.
"You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and CP, is high on the list.”
Simmons was referring to Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and defensive backs coach Christian Parker. The safety played for both coaches while with the Denver Broncos.
Fangio served as head coach of the Broncos from 2019-21. Parker joined Fangio's staff in 2021 but lasted through two coaching changed. Parker coached under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 and then Sean Payton during the 2023 season.
Parker returned to Fangio's coaching staff in Philadelphia during 2024.
Simmons played for the Broncos through the first eight years of his career from 2016-23. The safety experienced his best seasons playing for either Fangio or Parker.
With at least one of those coaches on staff, Simmons made second-team All-Pro four times and earned two Pro Bowl nominations in Denver.
The Broncos released Simmons last offseason, and it took until August for the safety to find a new team. But the Falcons signed Simmons to a one-year, $7.5 million deal.
The Falcons appeared to view Simmons and edge rusher Matthew Judon as the last missing pieces of their defense. The team added both during the preseason in the hopes of going all-in on 2024.
Simmons played better than Judon, but still wasn't the same difference marker he was in Denver.
Perhaps he could return to being that with Fangio and Parker in Philadelphia. The Falcons, though, would prefer that not happen.
Obviously, the Eagles are a level or two higher than the Falcons in the NFC. But the better the top teams in the conference are, the harder it may be for Atlanta to finally return to the postseason.