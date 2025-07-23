Kaden Elliss Speaks out on Falcons First-Round Rookie
Expectations are high for the pair of Atlanta Falcons first-round edge rushers entering 2025. One of Atlanta's best defender, linebacker Kaden Elliss, didn't do anything this week to lower those expectations.
Elliss only added to the hype train while addressing Falcons first-round pick Jalon Walker in front of reporters Wednesday.
"The sky is the limit for that kid," Elliss told reporters. "He's got so much potential.
"What he wants to become, I think, is completely up to him. If he wants to play inside, he's got all the tools to do it. If he wants to go make $40 million a year and just play rusher, I think he's got the tools to do that too.
"If he wants to tween it, I think he can do that as well."
Elliss also added that he understands why the Falcons drafted Walker at No. 15 overall. The veteran linebacker suggested Walker's explosiveness was the main reason why he could excel at whatever role he decides.
Walker going out and showcasing his versatility and explosiveness is more important than any words someone can say. But it never hurts to have the confidence and support of one's teammates, especially those who are leaders at the same position group.
Elliss knows a little something about "tween it." He has mostly played inside linebacker for the Falcons defense the past two years, but he also lined up as an outside pass rusher for at least 200 snaps in both 2023 and 2024.
Last season, Elliss posted a new career high with 151 combined tackles and 16 quarterback hits. He also had five sacks, three pass defenses and his first career interception.
The Falcons drafted Walker with their first first-round pick this past spring. The team then traded back into the first round to grab Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 overall.
With two rookie edge rushers in the fold, Elliss might play less along the edge in 2025. He sounded fine with that when talking about his role this season with reporters Wednesday.
"If i had my choice, I'd play inside linebacker on first and second down because you get a chance at every ball. Then I'd play edge on third down," Elliss said while laughing. "Both have their perks.
"Both have different aspects of the game, you watch certain guys play, you see how they impact the game as a stack linebacker. Then you see other guys impact the game as an edge or rusher."
"Whether it's stack, edge, pass rushing, inside, wherever it is, there's plenty of opportunities. I just love it all."