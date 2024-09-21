Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction and Preview
While most teams would suffer a letdown after a big win, the Atlanta Falcons will stay stride-for-stride with the Kansas City Chiefs until the very end on Sunday. Atlanta defensively managed to dispatch the Eagles on Monday, grinding out a road win that no one expected.
Now, they welcome the two-time defending Super Bowl champs to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brimming with confidence, the Falcons welcome a Chiefs team that also won a game in the final moments against the now 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals.
Healthy Respect
If you're looking for bulletin board material, look the other way. Kirk Cousins not only understands how the game works but holds a tremendous amount of respect for Kansas City. Cousins already knows that Chris Jones will be in his face a great deal on Sunday night.
"Yeah, it’s off to a good start. They got some great players up front, certainly headlined by (defensive tackle) Chris Jones," Cousins said this week. "Got to know where he is. You keep waiting for really good players as they get older to fall off, and you kind of cross your fingers, ‘maybe this guy will fall off,’ but that’s not the case with Chris Jones. He’s still at the peak. So, a big, good challenge and good opportunity for us.”
Cousins Stat Prediction:
After the Chiefs jump out to a quick lead, Cousins, behind an offensive line that looked much better Week 2 will enjoy a decent day, free of interceptions. Figure something in the neighborhood of 36-of-52, with 315 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in a fast-paced second half where the Falcons put on the track shoes in an attempt to catch the Chiefs. Kansas City gets home twice to sack Cousins, both the result of blitzes. Overall, a good day.
Defensive Leaders Prediction:
Believe it or not, the Atlanta pass rush gets to Mahomes repeatedly. In fact, Matt Judon, Grady Jarrett and Troy Andersen all notched a sack during this game. Moreover, Mahomes, under a heavy rush, throws two interceptions, 260 yards and 3 touchdown passes.
Justin Simmons jumps a route. Unfortunately, due to Mahomes' presence on the field, one pick waived off due to a penalty against the Falcons. If you think that sounds like a wild conspiracy. Since 2018, no quarterback possesses more overturned interceptions than Patrick Mahomes with sixteen. Also, he draws roughing the passer penalties left, right, and center. Since 2019, officials flagged opponents 26 times on just 116 games. As a result, Atlanta must exercise the utmost caution.
That said, no one has intercepted Mahomes more than All-Pro safety Simmons.
Final Prediction
After jumping out to a 14-0 lead, the Chiefs made crucial mistakes, forced by the Atlanta defense. With the ball, the Falcons managed to pull to 14-10, while gaining momentum. After exchanging field goals and touchdowns over the first three quarters, the fourth quarter sees Atlanta drive the field to cut the lead to 31-26.
Unfortunately, by using timeouts early, the Chiefs can run the clock to expiration, sealing a 31=26 victory. While no moral victories exist, or should not, the Falcons can build upon the positives.