Falcons Predicted to Replace Grady Jarrett With 'Freakish' Athletic DT
There's little debate that the biggest weakness of the 2024 Atlanta Falcons was edge rusher. Addressing that position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft makes the most sense for the Falcons.
But that assumes the rest of the team's roster stays mostly the same. Obviously, it won't. To deal with salary cap concerns, the Falcons could release multiple defensive linemen this offseason, including longtime starter and fan favorite Grady Jarrett.
In his latest NFL Mock Draft released on March 3, The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer proposed the Falcons find Jarrett's replacement in the first round this spring.
Iyer predicted the Falcons to select Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant at No. 15 overall.
"The Falcons hit on two-time Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett as a fifth-rounder 10 years ago, but they need a new disruptive inside anchor with Jarrett about to turn 32 shortly after the draft," Iyer wrote. "Grant couldn't do workouts like he wanted because of his hamstring strain, but he measured well and should crush with freakish athleticism during Michigan's March 21 pro day."
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein suggested Grant dealt with inconsistencies in college. But Zierlein sounded impressed with Grant's power and length.
He also has natural traits that could make him a star at the next level.
"Grant’s game will finally come together in full when he’s able to take his impressive physical attributes and impose his will on opponents," wrote Zierlein.
Grant only did the bench press at the NFL combine. To consider him for the No. 15 pick, the Falcons will have to see how he performs at Michigan's pro day on March 21.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds with 33.5-inch arms, Grant has the physical traits of a mid-first round pick.
At Michigan, Grant posted 6.5 sacks in 41 career games. All of his sacks came during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
In 2024, he had 32 combined tackles, including seven tackles for loss, five pass defenses and two fumble recoveries to go with three sacks.
Both the consensus draft rankings from ESPN and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah consider Grant a top three defensive tackle in the 2025 draft class. Each big board also has Grant as a top 20 player in the class.
The Falcons could release Jarrett this offseason to save more than $16 million against the salary cap. Atlanta can also save $8 million with the release of fellow defensive lineman David Onyemata.
According to Spotrac, the Falcons are about $5.3 million over the salary cap as of March 3.
Even if the team finds cutting Onyemata sufficient to help the salary cap and keeps Jarrett, the Falcons could target defensive tackle early in the NFL draft. Jarrett isn't the same player he was during his prime and will turn 32 years old in April.