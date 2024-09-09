Kirk Cousins Just ‘Rusty’ in Atlanta Falcons Debut, Or Something More?
The anticipation surrounding Kirk Cousins' debut with the Atlanta Falcons fizzled quickly in Sunday’s 18-10 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite now entering his 13th NFL season, Cousins made some bad decisions. Against a top-notch Steeler defense, they made him pay for each one on Sunday.
On the second offensive drive in the first quarter, the most expensive Falcon made an ill-advised throw into double coverage for the team’s first turnover of the day.
However, on the team’s last offensive possession of the first half, Cousins led the team on a nine-play 90-yard touchdown drive, which ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts.
Less than a minute into the first half, this score gave the Falcons a 10-9 lead at the half. Needless to say, his numbers at halftime looked promising.
‘Captain Kirk’ was 13/18 with 136 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception each. Additionally, he was not sacked once in the first half. He found a good rhythm in the second quarter, completing nine out of his 11 throws. These are respectable numbers for a player who has not participated in live-football action since October of last season due to a season-ending Achilles injury.
However, the second half of the game was a different story.
T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh defense started to suffocate Atlanta’s offensive line, isolating right tackle Kaleb McGary in obvious passing situations that left him vulnerable.
The Steelers applied pressure the entire second half and, as a result, limited the 6-3 205-pound quarterback to just 19 total passing yards, including a game-sealing interception on a possible game-winning drive.
Overall, there was not much hope for the new Atlanta starter based on one aspect—no meaningful snaps under center.
Why were there just two snaps under center for a player who has defined his career by doing just that?
There are a multitude of presumptions and conclusions, but the bottom line is this:
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson ran a predictable offense with no play action due to the pistol formation. In all of Kirk’s 13 seasons, he has only totaled four snaps out of said formation, compared to Sunday, when he had to operate out of it 26 times.
Could it be because he is protecting himself from another Achilles injury?
Could it just be that this is who he is now after fully recovering from injury?
Could it just be rust?
It could be a combination of those three questions. Is it a cause for concern in the long run? It is far too early to say, with 16 regular season games remaining.
In the short term, a lot does have to change from a coaching standpoint on offense.
Overall, the Falcons have too much talent on offense to paint themselves into a corner, as if they are a one-dimensional and predictable offense, as was seen on Sunday.
Moving forward, change must happen; otherwise, it will be a long season for new head coach Raheem Morris and his $100-million quarterback.