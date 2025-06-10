Falcons' Kirk Cousins Speaks out on QB Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff has insisted things won't be awkward with quarterback Kirk Cousins at mandatory minicamp or if he does indeed serve as the team's backup quarterback this fall.
While talking to reporters at the first day of minicamp Tuesday, Cousins didn't sound like he's going to be a problem. In fact, Cousins had a lot of positive things to say about the signal-caller that's replacing him in Atlanta -- second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
"Michael [Penix] is gonna be great," Cousins said, via 92.3 The Game's Joe Patrick. "He's going to have a great career. He's got all the tangibles and intangibles you need."
Cousins suggested that he will be selective about "how much I'm in his ear" during the season. But Cousins also added that the goal remains the same -- end the organization's playoff drought and win a championship.
There were major questions about whether Cousins would attend Atlanta's minicamp this week. While the quarterback would be subject to fines if he didn't attend, Cousins made it rather clear early in the offseason that he wanted to move on to another opportunity.
The Falcons, though, elected to keep Cousins this offseason and try to trade him rather than simply release him and cut their losses. Atlanta has been unable to trade Cousins, who was rumored to be a target for the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and a few other organizations.
Others such as the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans could theoretically be interested in Cousins if their quarterbacks continue to deal with shoulder issues this summer. But besides that, there's not much chatter about Cousins being on the move.
He's set to be the team's backup and doesn't really have a choice except to accept it.
"We're moving forward, and it's about how we as a team and as a quarterback room can be the best we can be in 2025," said Cousins, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Cousins' $27.5 million base salary makes him the most expensive backup signal-caller in the NFL.He will have a $40 million cap hit in 2025 if the Falcons don't trade him.