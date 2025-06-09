Report: Falcons Expect Kirk Cousins to Attend Mandatory Minicamp
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday, and quarterback Kirk Cousins's attendance is perhaps the most pressing question.
Cousins, who didn't attend either of the Falcons' two OTA practices open to the media, is expected to be present for mandatory minicamp, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
The 36-year-old Cousins attended the first day of Atlanta's offseason program April 22 but wasn't consistently present for the remainder of the first two phases, according to offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
"There’s been days -- Kirk’s kind of in and out, just getting his own rhythm going," Robinson said. "Most of the guys have been here. Obviously, it's voluntary, so it’s at those guys' discretion."
But now, it's voluntary no more -- and fines could follow if Cousins ultimately doesn't show up. The NFL's collective bargaining agreement subjects players to a $17,462 fine if they're absent for one day of mandatory minicamp, a $34,925 fine if the absence reaches two days and $52,381 if they're gone for all three days.
Cousins, who started the first 14 games last season before being benched for first-round passer Michael Penix Jr., is slated to be Atlanta's backup in 2025. In offseason conversations with the Falcons' brass, Cousins has expressed his desire to go somewhere he can start this fall.
That doesn't figure to be Atlanta, which remains firmly behind Penix. But the Falcons, at least publicly, have stressed their intention to keep Cousins as their backup, and Robinson doesn't anticipate that bringing any issues to the quarterback room.
"I don't feel an awkwardness personally with me or the coaches, but I understand he wants to go play somewhere," Robinson said, via ESPN. "But, shoot, we will coach the guys that are here and expect Kirk to give us the same thing back."
During OTAs, the Falcons had three quarterbacks present: Penix, Easton Stick and Emory Jones. Cousins appears poised to make it four -- but the official verdict will be in Tuesday.