Falcons' Kirk Cousins Falls on NFL QB Index
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to be turning the corner after his record-setting night in Week 5. The 36-year-old had 734 passing yards with 5 touchdowns and only 1 turnover in Weeks 5-6 combined.
But Cousins regressed with 3 turnovers in the 20-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. As a result, Cousins fell two spots on NFL.com's weekly QB Index.
Entering Week 8, Cousins sits at No. 15 on the index.
"Week 7 was yet another example of both sides of the Cousins coin in 2024. He fired several quality passes against the Seahawks, getting Kyle Pitts involved and capping a well-balanced third-quarter drive with a touchdown pass to Drake London, but he unraveled from there," wrote NFL.com's Nick Shook. "Cousins attempted to avoid a sack while under pressure and was blasted by Boye Mafe, who knocked the ball out of his hand for a strip sack that led to a defensive TD for Seattle.
"Instead of bouncing back while trailing by 17, Cousins let the negative momentum bury him, throwing picks on two straight drives. The first interception wasn't his fault -- it legitimately went right through London's hands -- but the second was awful. Cousins let the throw get away from him, sailing it over Pitts for a third turnover on as many drives.
"The Falcons need to do a better job of protecting Cousins, but he also needs to avoid this type of tumultuous play to keep Atlanta in a tight NFC South race."
As tough as those turnovers were for Cousins, one could argue his most painful miss versus the Seahawks came well before any of those plays.
In the second quarter, Cousins targeted Ray-Ray McCloud, who was streaking open toward the right sideline on third-and-7. The play should have put the Falcons in the red zone. Instead, Cousins overthrew the veteran receiver, and the Falcons settled for a long field goal attempt, which Younghoe Koo missed.
The Seahawks scored on their next drive to move ahead 10-0. That put the Falcons in chase mode rest of the afternoon. If Cousins connected with McCloud on that third down, Atlanta probably at least ties the game at 3, and the entire afternoon could have been different.
Cousins will look to bounce back in Week 8 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Oct. 3, Cousins threw for a franchise-record 509 yards with 4 touchdowns against the Buccaneers defense.