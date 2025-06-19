Kirk Cousins Predicted to Land With Familiar Executive at NFL Trade Deadline
The Atlanta Falcons weren't able to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first week of NFL free agency or at the NFL Draft. They also didn't move him before offseason workouts.
It's possible a potential landing spot for Cousins arises due to a training camp or preseason injury. But the next best opportunity for the Falcons to trade the veteran quarterback could come at the NFL trade deadline.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon included Cousins getting moved as an early bold prediction for the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Gagnon projected the Falcons deal Cousins at the deadline to the New York Jets.
"If by midseason, sophomore Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has established himself as the clear-cut guy under center there, the team could more comfortably field offers for Kirk Cousins," wrote Gagnon.
"And as quarterback-related developments take place throughout the league, there's a good chance the interest in the veteran quarterback will ramp up. Any contender that loses its QB to an injury could be in on the 37-year-old, despite the high price tag.
"Since it's impossible to speculate on injuries, though, let's instead throw out a Jets team that has a considerable amount of salary-cap space and could well give up on Justin Fields by November.
"The Jets also employ senior football advisor Rick Spielman, who is connected to Cousins from their shared time in Minnesota.
"If the increasingly desperate Jets are competitive in spite of Fields at that stage, dealing for an established veteran from the NFC could make some sense."
It's important to keep in mind that Cousins to the Jets was a "bold" prediction. Still, a couple things stood out with Gagnon's analysis.
Atlanta isn't holding onto the veteran quarterback because Michael Penix Jr. isn't "established" yet. Penix is the guy in Atlanta, and the Falcons would likely move on from Cousins today if the right offer was made.
I'm also not convinced there's a scenario where the Jets are giving up on Justin Fields by November and are still in contention.
Fields has a $22 million dead cap hit for 2026. If Fields doesn't play well for all of 2025, and the Jets are in a position to draft a quarterback next spring, sure, the cap hit likely won't prevent the franchise from replacing Fields in the first round.
But if things are trending in that direction, it seems unlikely the Jets would be in contention and be willing to give up draft capital for another expensive veteran quarterback.
Atlanta's most likely path to trade Cousins, whether this summer or at the deadline, is completely injury dependent. A contender suffering a significant injury behind center could be desperate enough to give the Falcons what they desire for Cousins.
As Gagnon wrote, it's difficult to project injuries. The Jets appear to be a possibility, though, because of former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. Now a senior football adviser for the Jets, Spielman signed Cousins to a fully guaranteed $84 million contract in 2018.
That relationship makes the Jets as likely as any team to acquire Cousins. But again, an injury is the predominant key to a Cousins trade.