Kirk Cousins Bold Prediction Sees QB Starting Elsewhere in 2025
The Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Kirk Cousins spent most of the spring, especially after the first few weeks of NFL free agency, stressing that the veteran will be the team's backup to Michael Penix Jr. in 2025.
But NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha doesn't buy it. Well, at least, he doesn't see Cousins remaining with the Falcons for the entire 2025 season.
For the very last "way-too-early" bold prediction Chadiha made Thursday, the NFL.com columnist projected Cousins to "start for another team this year."
"It's so difficult to navigate an NFL season, and it's a safe bet that some hopeful team eventually will need quarterback help because of injury," Chadiha wrote. "Prescott was one of four different signal-callers who didn't finish last season because of injury. Two years ago, the Browns started five quarterbacks, while the Vikings and Jets each started four.
"It's a fact of life: Quarterbacks go down in this league. This is why Cousins has a decent shot of playing some place this year.
"It didn't work out in Atlanta -- the Falcons gave him $100 million in guaranteed money as a free agent last offseason and then gave his job to rookie Michael Penix Jr. for the final three games -- but the franchise didn't deal Cousins over the past few months. That leaves him trying to play the good soldier as a backup until a viable opportunity arises.
"If history tells us anything, some team will come calling for him sooner or later."
I still believe that's what the Falcons prefer -- a team to come calling for him at any point in 2025. Why else would they agree to pay him another $10 million with his roster bonus kicking in during March?
To be the team's backup? No, probably not. The Falcons want draft capital in return for their financial investment in Cousins. (If they get a team to trade for him, they also won't owe the $10 million bonus; his new team will.)
Chadiha is betting on the Falcons getting draft capital for Cousins. Based on recent quarterback injury history around the league, it's a good bet.