Falcons' Kirk Cousins Shares What It Would Mean to Win Atlanta's First Super Bowl
Winning the Super Bowl for any organization is meaningful. But winning the title for a city that's never won previously has the natural potential to be the most meaningful.
For quarterback Kirk Cousins, that's just the beginning of why it might be even more gratifying to win the Super Bowl while playing for the Atlanta Falcons.
Cousins has deep ties to Atlanta and the state of Georgia. According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Cousins' wife, Julie, is from Alpharetta and graduated from the University of Georgia. The couple celebrated their wedding in Roswell, another suburb of Atlanta.
Julie's family is diehard Falcons fans. Cousins bought her father tickets to Atlanta's last Super Bowl appearance in February 2017. The game ended in heartbreak for the Falcons, as the team blew a 25-point lead.
The blown opportunity left Cousins devastated for his father-in-law and family. But he noted that when the organization does eventually win the Super Bowl, it will make that victory all the more meaningful.
And obviously, he wants to be the quarterback to deliver the big win for the city.
"To really not have a dog in the fight, playing for Washington, and to be crushed as I was after they lost, I can only imagine what the city felt," Cousins told ESPN. "And yes, I do think that to cross that finish line would be beyond gratifying.
"It may mean a little more than what it means to maybe other cities, and to other cities, it would mean a lot."
That's quite a noteworthy quote coming from a quarterback who just spent the past six seasons playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Not only are the Vikings another organization that has never won a Super Bowl, but they are arguably the NFL's most successful franchise without a title.
Furthermore, Minneapolis is in the middle of one of the longest sports title droughts of any major American city. Despite the fact the city has a team in all four major sports, Minneapolis has also not won a major four sports championship since the Minnesota Twins beat the Atlanta Braves in the 1991 World Series.
Clearly, a Super Bowl title would mean a lot for the Vikings and Minneapolis. But for personal reasons, Cousins would find it very gratifying to win in Atlanta.
To do that, Cousins will have to experience a lot more playoff success than he has throughout his career. He didn't win a playoff game in six seasons for the then Washington Redskins, and he went 1-2 as a starter for the Vikings in the postseason.
The lone playoff win of Cousins' career came in 2019.