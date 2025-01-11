Kirk Cousins Trade Proposal Nets Falcons Potential Justin Simmons Replacement
The Atlanta Falcons appear to face long odds to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason. But some pundits remain hopeful Cousins will wave his no-trade clause and a suitor will offer the Falcons something of value in return for the veteran quarterback.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton argued the New York Giants could be willing to give up a potential starting safety and a Day 3 draft selection for Cousins.
On Jan. 10, Moton put together five Cousins trade packages. In the one involving the Giants, Moton proposed New York offer safety Dane Belton and a 2025 fourth-round pick for the signal caller.
"Cousins could be the team's immediate starter to open the 2025 campaign. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, whose jobs were in question, could look for a quick start the next season with a proven signal-caller," wrote Moton.
"The Falcons may be interested in Dane Belton. He's flashed in a limited role, logging 74 tackles, five for loss, 11 pass breakups, and five interceptions while playing less than 43 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps in all three of his seasons."
Veteran safety Justin Simmons is a free agent for the Falcons this offseason. Simmons has a far better career resume than Belton, but Simmons turned 31 in Nov. and didn't have an All-Pro campaign in his first year with the Falcons as he often did with the Denver Broncos.
Entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2025, Belton would offer the Falcons a cheaper starting safety alternative than Simmons. This past season, Belton posted 56 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 6 pass defenses and 1 interception in 17 games. He started six of those contests.
Belton has made 13 starts in his first three NFL seasons.
On top of Belton, the Falcons would land an early Day 3 selection in Moton's Giants-Cousins trade proposal. The Giants have two fourth-round draft picks in 2025.
Unloading Cousins for a possible defensive starter and draft pick sounds great on paper for the Falcons. It might be very different in reality.
Cousins possesses a no-trade clause in his current contract. He is also set to make $27.5 million from Atlanta next season. He could refuse any trade the Falcons try and force the team to release him.
That's essentially what happened with Russell Wilson last year. Then as a free agent, Wilson signed a league-minimum contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He could afford to do that because the Broncos were already on the hook to pay him more than he was worth in 2024.
If he reaches free agency, Cousins could sign for the league minimum, and the Falcons would have to pay the quarterback the difference from $27.5 million for one season.
The Falcons, though, don't appear as willing to just part with Cousins as the Broncos were with Wilson last year. General manager Terry Fontenot told reporters on Jan. 9 that he is "comfortable" with Cousins as the team's backup quarterback in 2025.
We will see if that's really true. More than likely, Fontenot is bluffing in the hopes that the comment will increase Cousins' trade value.
It's also important to note, though, that the Giants have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. If they plan to draft a quarterback in the top 3 this spring, then the Giants aren't likely to be desperate enough to offer the trade compensation Moton suggested for Cousins.