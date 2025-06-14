Falcons' Kirk Cousins Escapes Dubious Offseason List
The optics around the contract for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins may be improving, at least a little.
In January, Bleacher Report's David Kenyon ranked Cousins' four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons among the 10 worst in sports. But five months later, Cousins avoided being included on a list of the 10 worst NFL contracts for the 2025 NFL season from Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
Well, Cousins sort of avoided the list. Knox included Cousins as a "dis"-honorable mention.
"Was it wise to give a four-year, $180 million contract that included a $100 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause to a 35-year-old quarterback coming off a torn Achilles? Probably not. It made even less sense with the Atlanta Falcons clearly considering 2024 quarterback prospects—they went on to use the eighth overall pick on Michael Penix Jr.," wrote Knox.
"Atlanta is now saddled with a $40 million backup who can't be dealt unless he agrees to a deal. However, the Falcons did give themselves time to develop Penix and can get out of Cousins' deal next offseason—they'll absorb $45 million in dead money but can save $12.5 million in 2026 cap space by cutting Cousins."
The glaring bad fact about Cousins' contract is the Falcons may end up paying the quarterback $100 million to start 14 games. Cousins was great last October, but his performance tanked beginning in November. Michael Penix Jr. replaced Cousins before Christmas.
There's also an unfortunate part of Cousins' deal from a fan's perspective -- due to the fact the Falcons' are saddled with the deal, they couldn't freely spend on free agents this offseason with a starting quarterback on an affordable rookie deal.
And by the time the Falcons get back the cap space with Cousins' contract expiring, Penix could be about ready for a big payday.
Unless the Falcons find a trade partner, Cousins is set to be the most expensive backup quarterback in the league this season. He will have a $27.5 million base salary and count as $40 million against the salary cap.
Knox, though, chose quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa instead of Cousins for his list of worst 2025 NFL contracts.