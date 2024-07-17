Predicting a Potential Falcons Contract Extension for TE Kyle Pitts
Tight end Kyle Pitts hasn't quite produced as expected for the Atlanta Falcons, especially after his record-setting rookie season. But that could change quickly in 2024 with better quarterback play.
How much Pitts will get paid could change soon too.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton included Pitts on a list of eight players who could "reset" the market at his position next year.
“Even with wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney on the perimeter, Pitts' athletic 6'6", 246-pound frame should be a major asset to the Falcons' passing attack with a significant upgrade at quarterback,” wrote Moton.
“Pitts could easily eclipse 1,300 receiving yards and score double-digit touchdowns in a Pro Bowl-All-Pro campaign, which may be enough to help him earn a massive extension next offseason.”
Moton predicted Pitts will receive a 4-year, $70 million contract with $35 million guaranteed.
As the highest drafted tight end in history, Pitts has already signed the contract with the most guaranteed money for an NFL tight end, according to Spotrac. But if Pitts received $35 million guaranteed with his next contract, he would set a new record for guaranteed money on a tight end contract.
Furthermore, an average annual salary of $17.5 million, which is what Pitts would have on a 4-year, $70 million deal, would be the highest for a tight end in history. Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce currently holds the highest average annual salary for a tight end at $17.125 million per season.
Lastly, a $70 million deal would also be the second-highest total value tight end contract behind only San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle.
Pitts posted 53 receptions, 667 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in 17 games last season. He has averaged 12.6 yards per catch the past two seasons.
With Matt Ryan as his quarterback his rookie season, Pitts averaged 15.1 yards per catch and totaled 1,026 receiving yards on 68 receptions.