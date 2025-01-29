Falcons' Kyle Pitts Floated as Potential Trade Chip in 2025 NFL Offseason
Trade rumors around Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts continue to gain steam.
Bleacher Report's James Palmer explained on Jan. 29 why Pitts is a player to "keep an eye on" this offseason regarding the trade market.
“He's entering his last year of his contract, fifth-year option, $10 million. I’m just looking at the way things went in Atlanta," Palmer said. "The progression of targets went Drake London, Bijan Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts. Are you going to give a massive contract extension to a fourth overall pick who has underperformed?
"Obviously, there’s been some injuries, who’s kind of fourth on your list of where you want the football to go?”
In 2024, Pitts posted 47 catches for 602 yards and four touchdowns. He actually registered a new career-best with his four scores. Pitts also averaged more yards per catch in 2024 than he had in either of his previous two seasons.
But his production was far from his rookie season when he had 68 receptions and 1,026 yards. Pitts also averaged 15.1 yards per catch as a rookie. Since then, he's posted 12.7 yards per reception.
Pitts' production, or lack thereof, hasn't been the only issue. The tight end dropped a pass near the goal line in Week 16 versus the New York Giants. Pitts tipped the pass into the air, which led to an interception.
On the return, Pitts gave little effort while trying to tackle the Giants defender. Then at the very end of the play, a scrum ensued, but Pitts seemed disinterested, walking away from his teammates.
Pitts received significant criticism for the sequence on social media.
Whether that kind of play impacts his future with the Falcons remains to be seen. But his relationship with the team doesn't appear to be great at the moment.
ESPN's Benjamin Solak classified it as a "bold prediction," but he projected the Falcons to trade Pitts for a Day 3 draft selection.
It wouldn't be surprising if predictions of the Falcons trading Pitts are no longer bold in a few weeks.