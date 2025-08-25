Potential Falcons Tackle Option Emerges After Cowboys Begin Roster Cuts
The countdown to the roster cutdown deadline has begun. The Atlanta Falcons have some major decisions to make with their own team. But the organization should also have its eyes on players that hit the waiver wire from other rosters.
One intriguing name popped up on the list of released players from the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend -- offensive lineman La'el Collins.
ESPN's Todd Archer reported Sunday the Cowboys released Colllins to begin their roster cuts.
With 86 NFL starts, Collins has far more experience than the depth offensive linemen the Falcons have on their second- and third-team lines. So, injuries to starting right tackle Kaleb McGary and swing tackle Storm Norton makes Collins a name to watch this week in Atlanta.
Cowboys Release La'el Collins, Could Falcons Start Veteran Lineman?
If the regular season started today, Elijah Wilkinson, Brandon Parker or Jack Nelson would start at right tackle for the Falcons. While head coach Raheem Morris tried to convey a positive message about that depth Friday, that group producing a starter is less than ideal, especially given that right tackle is quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s blindside.
Therefore, it wouldn't be shocking if the Falcons wanted to add Collins to the mix.
Collins hasn't appeared in an NFL regular season game since 2022. Each of the last two years, including 2025, he was a roster cut after the preseason.
But Collins offers versatility and experience. He has played both tackle and guard in his NFL career. He's also started at least 10 games in a season six times.
In the 2025 preseason, Collins took all of his snaps for the Cowboys at tackle. Last preseason with the Buffalo Bills, he played left guard.
Collins isn't guaranteed to be a better option than Wilkinson, who is the front runner to start at right tackle for Atlanta in Week 1. But taking a flier on Collins could be a shrewed move.
In the 2015 NFL Draft class, pundits considered Collins a first-round talent. However, he went undrafted after Louisiana State police requested to speak with him following the draft. He was not considered a suspect, but the police wanted to speak with him about a pregnant woman who died in a shooting that he alledgedly had a previous relationship with at LSU.
After going undrafted, Collins earned a starting role at guard as a rookie for the Cowboys.
Over six seasons, he started 71 games for Dallas. Collins started 15 games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.
Tackle should be a point of emphasis for the Falcons on the waiver wire this week because the team lost McGary, who is the team's longtime starter at right tackle, to an injury at practice. McGary is expected to miss "significant time."
The Falcons also lost his backup, Norton.
Atlanta began its roster cuts Sunday, releasing 12 players and placing another player, lineman Jake Hanson, on injured reserve. The Falcons must part ways with 24 more players before 4 pm ET Tuesday.